Couples Resorts to Reopen July 1

Couples Negril
PHOTO: Couples Negril is an ideal romantic getaway. (photo courtesy Couples Resorts)

Couples Resorts has announced that all four of its all-inclusive resorts in Ocho Rios and Negril, Jamaica will reopen on July 1.

The company has implemented enhanced cleaning procedures in accordance with guidelines issued by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), the World Health Organization (WHO) and Jamaica’s Ministry of Tourism and is offering some incredible deals to provide guests with added incentive and peace of mind when booking this summer.

In addition to more frequent disinfecting and increased availability of hand sanitizers, Couples Resorts will screen all arriving guests with hand-held thermometers at the airport and again before they enter the resort. Guests will also have access to contactless check-in and the Couples Resorts App featuring general information, requests, concierge reservations and more.

Each resort will also assign an on-site detection team comprising a physician, the resort general manager, operations manager and director of security. The team will establish a procedure to properly handle any subsequent detection of a potential COVID-19 case.

Meanwhile, special offers currently available include the Love Always Wins offer featuring an instant air credit of $500 on travel from July 1 to August 31, 2020, and $400 on travel between September 1 and December 24, 2020, when guests book by June 30.

Travelers can also take advantage of early booking rates for 2021, complimentary fourth nights and spa credits.

"We thrive on the energy and excitement of our guests and live for the moments we can surprise and delight you—whether it’s breakfast in bed, a round of golf, an island excursion, or simply an in-room mini-bar stocked with all your favorite spirits," said Chairman Lee Issa in a statement. "We can’t wait to welcome you back soon!"

Guests with a June reservation should contact their travel advisor or call 1-800-COUPLES to revise or cancel their dates without penalty.

