Couples Resorts Updates COVID-19 Refund Policy
Hotel & Resort Couples Resorts Brian Major March 09, 2021
Adults-only Jamaica all-inclusive operator Couples Resorts will honor refunds within 24 hours prior to arrival for all guests who report a positive COVID-19 test result, the company announced Tuesday.
The new program is an extension of Couples’ “Worry-Free Guarantee” cancellation policy, which provides full refunds of hotel charges for guests forced to cancel their reservations up to five days prior to arrival.
The policies apply to the company’s four Jamaica properties: Couples Tower Isle, Couples Sans Souci, Couples Swept Away and Couples Negril.
The resorts are currently offering guests who book a five-night stay through May 17 a complimentary sixth night for travel from April 1 – through December 24, 2021. Couples Resorts also offers complimentary on-site COVID-19 testing.
