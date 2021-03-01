Caribbean Travel Restrictions: Jamaica Narrows COVID-19 Travel Test Window
Destination & Tourism Brian Major March 01, 2021
Effective March 4, Jamaica government officials will narrow the window under which travelers must present proof of a negative COVID-19 PCR or Antigen test result to check in for a flight to the country.
Under the new protocol, all travelers to Jamaica age 12 and over will be required to present proof of a negative COVID-19 test taken within three days of travel, according to updated information on the Jamaica Tourist Board website confirmed by JTB officials Monday.
JTB has established an online Test Date Calculator to aid travelers with the timing of pre-departure tests.
Prior to March 4, residents of the U.S., Brazil, the Dominican Republic, Mexico and Panama age 12 or older have been required to present a test result taken within 10 days of travel to Jamaica. The new policy applies to all travelers, and tests must be performed by a medical laboratory with a Clinical Laboratory Improvement Amendments (CLIA) registration and an ISO 15189 certification.
