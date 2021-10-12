Last updated: 06:00 AM ET, Tue October 12 2021

Data Shows Hotel Recovery in 2022

Hotel & Resort Janeen Christoff October 12, 2021

Woman with medical mask arriving in hotel.
Woman with medical mask arriving in hotel. (photo via South_agency / E+)

Hotels are on a path to recovery.

According to Amadeus' Demand360 data, hotel occupancy is up over 2020, and global hotel occupancy peaked at 60 percent in July 2021, nearly doubling 2020's performance for the same month.

ADVERTISING

These may not be 2019 numbers, but they are a big improvement on 2020.

The summer travel season seems to have blended into fall with Europe and China seeing increased demand in September.

After looking at the data, Amadeus compiled actionable ways for hospitality professionals to build and execute recovery plans across four key areas—sales, marketing, revenue management, and operations.

Adapting marketing plans and taking a longer view is one suggestion.

Trending Now
Travel Intel
Travel technology, man with airplane and laptop
JetBlue Airbus A321.

American Airlines, JetBlue Expands Benefits for Loyalty...

American Airlines flight prepares to land at Las Vegas

American Expects Smaller 3Q Loss When Earnings Are Announced

A long line of customers at the BWI Marshall Airport Rental Car Facility

Rental Car Customer Satisfaction Declines Amid Vehicle...

Dominican Republic pool and beach

The Dominican Republic Records the Best September in History

Taking a photo of the Taj Mahal on a smart phone

gallery icon The Destinations and Attractions Trending the Most on TikTok...

Amadeus says "by regularly evaluating key market indicators (like the booking lead time and preferred channels), hoteliers will be able to understand when and how to communicate to guests in a way that drives long-term loyalty."

Hoteliers should monitor local market conditions and have a wide range of strategies to cope with a dynamic situation.

Amadeus' research also showed that bookings are switching back from more direct bookings during the pandemic to travelers shifting back to OTAs and GDS channels.

Amadeus recommends keeping a close eye on the competition for shifts in their distribution strategies.

"Pairing proactive email marketing campaigns with tailored advertising and promotions on paid search, display, social, SEO, metasearch and GDS will keep a hotel highly visible on the channels where travelers and travel agents are looking and booking," said Paul Barron-Amadeus Hospitality.

Automation and contactless technology are going to be key as guest expectations have changed.

According to Amadeus, 20 percent of global hoteliers that have implemented daily opt-out cleanings and say they plan to keep it in place long-term. Thirty percent of hoteliers in its global survey are most excited about the acceleration of new contactless tech to enhance the guest experience.

These offer convenience and confidence for guests traveling during the pandemic and beyond.

While traditional business travel has not returned in a meaningful way, there are a few strategies hoteliers can look to.

Sales teams can target trends such as bleisure or look to position their properties as a preferred location to host meetups for remote teams or for local businesses that have closed office space.

Hoteliers should also highlight their Covid-19 protocols to ensure guests feel safe.

While challenges remain in the hotel space, data suggests a positive trends for the future. Fifty-three percent of survey respondents expect pre-pandemic levels of occupancy to return in 2022.

For more information on United States, Europe

For more Hotel & Resort News

More by Janeen Christoff

Janeen Christoff
Rendering of the Loews Arlington Hotel and Convention Center.

Loews Hotels & Co Breaks Ground on Loews Arlington Hotel &...

Beaches Resorts Wants to Make Your Grandparent the Next TikTok Star

Marriott, Howard University Unveil Howard Hospitality Week

Nobu Hotel Caesars Palace Begins Multimillion Dollar Reno

gallery icon Discover a New Tune at the Enhanced Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Punta Cana

Comments

You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.

LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS