Discover the Ultimate Wellness Retreat at Le Blanc Spa Resort Cancun
Hotel & Resort Palace Resorts Laurie Baratti September 21, 2019
If you’re looking for a luxurious beach retreat where you can de-stress and restore your sense of physical, mental and emotional balance, look no further than Le Blanc Spa Resort Cancun.
With a world-class spa, butler service and fine international dining, Le Blanc offers adults a high-end, all-inclusive sanctuary, situated on an idyllic beachfront in glorious Cancun, Mexico.
You’ll be handed a refreshing welcome beverage upon arrival, and you'll select from an in-room aromatherapy menu following your check-in. Plan to make use of your in-room double whirlpool tub and decadent Bvlgari-brand bath products—and perhaps take advantage of the wellness TV channel, where you’ll find on-demand yoga or mindfulness sessions.
Besides all-inclusive butler service, there’s also a dedicated Wellness Concierge who stands ready to help coordinate your personal wellness program while you’re on property, including any spa, exercise or outdoor activities.
The star of Le Blanc’s wellness offerings is the award-winning Blanc Spa, which features nineteen treatment suites, relaxation areas and a water-therapy circuit. Blanc Spa focuses on incorporating the latest wellness-industry innovations into its time-honored, specialty spa treatments to create the most indulgent spa experiences imaginable.
Expert technicians use proven techniques, plus aromatherapy and chromotherapy, to enhance the therapeutic effects of massages, facials, body wraps and scrubs. The spa also offers innovative hand, foot and beauty salon services.
Its hydrotherapy concept was inspired by traditional Greco-Roman rituals and designed to promote holistic “health through water.”
A collection of Jacuzzi tubs, Warm- and Cold-water Lagoons and a Sauna, Herbal Steam Room and Ice Room serve to alternatingly stimulate and soothe the circulatory and nervous systems to aid in detoxification and help the body “reset” itself to an optimal state of balance.
Along with warm relaxation beds, private dressing rooms and showers, use of these hydrotherapy facilities is complimentary with every spa visit.
Blanc Spa recently introduced a brand-new signature service: The Balche Massage. Balche is a fermented drink, made with honey and the bark of a genus 'Lonchocarpus,' a tree native to the Yucatan. It’s incorporated into the massage and used in combination with a variety of oils, aromas and techniques to decompress and revitalize overtired muscles.
The massage begins with an initial harmonization that combines copal aromas (an incense used by indigenous pre-Columbian cultures) with the soothing sounds of a pre-Hispanic instrument and concludes with a traditional Mayan drink.
Other ancient, majestic Mexican treatments include the symbolic Kukulkan massage, in which copal is burned while two masseuses work synchronously using a choreographed technique that encapsulates the essence of iconic animals: the jaguar, serpent, bird and caracol. Symbolically, the ritual is aimed at releasing the spirits that are holding us back.
To round out your wellness experience in beautiful Cancun, Le Blanc Spa Resort offers an array of physical activities, both inside its state-of-the-art the fitness center and outside in the fresh air.
Aside from a full complement of advanced gym equipment, the fitness center hosts Pilates Reformer, Spinning and TRX (suspension training through the use of straps and your own body weight) classes.
Outdoors you’ll find tons of options for swimming, water sports; wildlife, adventure and archaeological tours; and comprehensive golf experiences available at The Moon Spa & Golf Club, one of the top courses in Cancun.
