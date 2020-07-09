Dominican Republic Hotel Offering 50% Off Villas to Promote Social Distancing
Hotel & Resort Casa de Campo Lacey Pfalz July 09, 2020
The Dominican Republic hotel, Casa de Campo, announced July 9 that they are offering a special on their Classic or Garden luxury villas for 50 percent off for anyone who books before August 1st for a stay between July 1 through September 30.
This offer is part of the Casa Cares program, an initiative to help create a safer vacation environment for anyone looking to travel to the Dominican Republic during the Coronavirus pandemic. This includes incentivizing the villas, in which social distancing is a key factor.
The villas range from three to five bedrooms and include a free 4-passenger golf cart, daily breakfast prepared in the villa by a personal chef, daily maid service, WiFi and the use of all of Casa de Campo’s amenities. The Classic villas also include a personal butler.
Rates start at $499 a night per villa. The offer also includes a $100 resort credit, which can be used at the equestrian center, the spa, the golf courses and more.
For more information, please contact your local travel agent or visit Casa de Campo's website.
