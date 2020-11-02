Eclipse at Half Moon in Jamaica Reopens to Guests
Hotel & Resort Lacey Pfalz November 02, 2020
Half Moon reopened its luxury resort, Eclipse at Half Moon, on November 1, 2020.
Between Montego Bay and the Caribbean Sea in Jamaica, Eclipse at Half Moon is a luxury, environmentally friendly resort just a ten-minute drive from Sangster International Airport.
Eclipse is offering an introductory offer that includes $150 resort credit for bookings made before November 30, 2020 for at least a three-night stay.
“Eclipse is a distinct luxury experience, and one that honors and complements Half Moon’s legacy and character,” said Guy Steuart III, chairman of the board at Half Moon. “Guests will discover our unique spirit of character and culture amidst traditional, elegant architecture inspired by our surroundings, and dimensioned within an abundance of roamable beaches and gardens.”
The resort features three distinct styles of rooms. The Great House rooms feature sweeping views of the sea and large balconies. The Great House Open Suites have up to two bedrooms, as well as living and dining areas for a larger family option.
The Estate Homes have their own private entrances and have up to four bedrooms, living and dining rooms as well as a butler pantry.
For a smaller one-room suite but with a spectacular view, try the Prestige Ocean Rooms. Reading nooks, spacious bathrooms, large verandas and local art made by students from the Edna Manley College of Visual and Performing Arts are all features of these cozy cottage-style rooms
For more information and to learn about Half Moon's new COVID-19 Health & Safety Protocol, please visit HalfMoon.com.
For more information on Jamaica
For more Hotel & Resort News
More by Lacey Pfalz
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS