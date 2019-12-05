Eclipse at Half Moon to Open in March
Jamaica’s iconic destination Half Moon will welcome a stunning new luxury resort experience on March 1, 2020.
Eclipse at Half Moon will join Founders Cove at Half Moon and Rose Hall Villas at Half Moon, located at opposite ends of the 400-acre property.
The new property will be home to 57 luxurious and spacious accommodations, two restaurants, three bars, a market cafe, Fern Tree-a Salamander Spa, an infinity-edge swimming pool and a private beachfront with a natural swimming cove.
"Eclipse is a true, distinct luxury experience, and one that honors Half Moon's legacy and character," said Guy Steuart, III, chairman of Half Moon. "Guests will discover traditional, elegant architecture amid an abundance of beach and grounds on which to roam-all of which appeals to our loyal guests and the next generation of traveler."
Half Moon is known for its sincere and authentic service excellence.
"Eclipse is a remarkable addition to Half Moon and the Caribbean's luxury landscape," says Sheila Johnson, founder and CEO of Salamander Hotels & Resorts, which manages Half Moon. "It takes vision and foresight to create such a notable experience, and Eclipse will undoubtedly become one of 2020's most sought-after retreats."
The resort will begin accepting reservations on December 15, 2019.
