Eden Roc Miami Beach to Unveil Kids Club and Family-Friendly Experiences
Hotel & Resort June 18, 2019
WHY IT RATES: Eden Rock Miami Beach has just introduced its brand-new BECO Kids Club, with full or half-day programs where youth can play with purpose, learning about beaches, marine life, and exploring the unique character of the property. — Laurie Baratti, TravelPulse Associate Writer
Eden Roc Miami Beach, one of Miami Beach’s most luxurious properties, announces the addition of a brand new kids club facility and program, along with an array of family-friendly activities and amenities that will cater to guests traveling with little ones.
BECO Kids, cleverly named after the hotel’s brand epitomizing the beach cosmopolitan experience and created in partnership with Pear Programs, will be available on weekends to youngsters ages 4-12 years old beginning June 15th, and will be offered year-round to hotel guests. Additional family-friendly experiences have also been added to the hotel’s lineup of diverse offerings, including wellness-centric and F&B focused activities.
Inspired by the spirit of the ocean, the BECO Kids club will live in one of the hotel’s transformed 700-square-foot lofts, and will be outfitted with chic and playful nautical accents. The space will boast an arts-and-crafts station, a play area with soft furnishings, and will be fully equipped with toys, and Legos.
The mezzanine will cater to the older of the group, with a foosball table, movies, and other fun activities. In true Eden Roc fashion, BECO Kids will ensure the hotel’s youngest guests explore the beauty and culture of Miami Beach through its diverse activities, which focus on preserving the beaches, marine life, and exploring the character of the property.
The kids club will be open Fridays through Sundays, with a full day option (9am–4pm) at $80, a half-day option (9am–12pm or 1pm–4pm) at $50, and a Kids Night Out evening option (6pm—10pm) at $ 75.
“We are thrilled to introduce BECO Kids to our oceanfront property,” says Mutlu Kucuk. “Eden Roc has had a long history of creating memories for so many families and generations, and our new kids club and family-friendly experiences will guarantee that the littlest of our guests will have just as memorable a vacation as their parents.”
To complement the addition of the BECO Kids club, Eden Roc Miami Beach is rolling out extensive programming geared towards families that allow its youngest guests to fully experience the beach cosmopolitan lifestyle.
Parents looking to get their kids moving can take advantage of the Sprout Kids Yoga & Mindfulness free kids yoga as part of their mission to encourage happiness and mindfulness amongst little ones. The yoga will be offered on select days, and will incorporate stories, music and games—alternatively, families can opt to spend the day on the beach with their kids exploring their toy-filled treasure chest box courtesy of the hotel.
For a fun, food lover's paradise, kids can take part in a hands-on pizza making class at the on-site epicurean treasure, Malibu Farm Miami Beach, while those who wish to simply indulge in the mouth-savoring treats, can enjoy the kids menu at all of the hotel’s dining outlets and the pool’s own Popsicle Concierge.
SOURCE: Eden Roc press release.
