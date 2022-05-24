ELLE Magazine Launches Hospitality Brand
ELLE Magazine is dipping its toes into the hospitality market. The publication has announced ELLE Hospitality and two new boutique hotel concepts, Maison ELLE and ELLE Hotel.
This is the first new venture for the global media group, which is owned by French Lagardère Group and headquartered in Paris where the first Maison ELLE will open this fall.
A hotel brand is the ideal step for the lifestyle brand that has been constantly innovating since its launch in 1945 and has, at the heart of its brand mission, a dedication to offering global experiences. These boutique hotels join ELLE Boutique and ELLE branded cafes that have already taken the brand beyond its core publishing business.
The properties will play a strong role in immersing guests into everything ELLE demonstrates throughout their iconic magazines.
ELLE Hospitality has aligned itself with three real estate and hospitality group partners, including ACTUR in Mexico, STUDIO V in Europe and Whitney Robinson International in the Middle East.
The first Maison ELLE, in partnership with Studio V, is set to open in Paris, France in the fall of 2022 in the 17th district of Paris, near the Arc de Triomphe.
Maison ELLE is designed for the fashion-forward traveler who is eager to experience it authentically. The first Paris property will offer 25 guestrooms and suites, as well as a spa. Future openings are planned for across Europe and China.
"Beyond the hotels themselves, our guests look for meaning and a sense of belonging. That's why today, bringing to life a brand's emotional connection with the consumer, through hospitality experiences and design, is central to our approach with Maison ELLE", says Pascal Donat, CEO of Valotel and Studio V.
The first ELLE Hotel will be in Jalisco, Mexico, opening in 2023. The project is under development on a pristine location on the Mexico Pacific coast and blends eco-conscious with the luxury lifestyle. Together with ACTUR, the ELLE Hotel is collaborating with the local community in Jalisco across Mexico on the intricacies of the design, which are soon-to-be unveiled.
"We are thrilled to launch ELLE into the world of hospitality. Our brand's success to date has been thanks to our innovation, our special relationship with women and we are proud to continue to challenge the status quo, as we enter a new era of travel. Our two concepts, starting with the openings of Maison ELLE in Paris and ELLE Hotel in Mexico will present exciting gateways that will allow guests to see the destinations through a new lens and through ELLE's vision," said Constance Benqué, chairman of ELLE International and CEO of Lagardère News.
