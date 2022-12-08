Exceptional Los Cabos Resorts Ideal for the Whole Family
If the idea of taking a well-deserved vacation where the sun and the sea breeze caress your skin doesn't leave your mind, Los Cabos is the best tourist destination to spend some unforgettable days.
This captivating and paradisiacal world-class Mexican destination has charms you won't find anywhere else and has earned the love of those who visit, including A-list celebrities who can't resist the pleasures of the sea, the mountains and the desert of Los Cabos.
First-Class Tourism
If you like to travel in luxury, you must visit Los Cabos, since it has distinguished itself worldwide for having first-class hotels and resorts.
Los Cabos properties are primarily known for their wide variety of activities and amenities available within the resort, such as golf programs, spa services, and rooms that lead guests directly to right to the beach for a swim. If you want to experience firsthand how movie stars vacation, make Los Cabos your next destination.
Activities for Everyone
Suppose you want to get out of the routine and participate in different activities. In that case, there is no better place for you than this beautiful destination in Baja California Sur, thanks to its wide range of tourist sites.
If you want to add adrenaline to your life, at Wild Canyon, you can jump from a unique 100-meter high bungee from a glass-floored basket over a rocky canyon or take the longest zip line ride in the region with Cabo Adventures. There is no better place to marvel at nature's creations than Los Cabos, so if you need to connect with nature, a trip to El Arco or a day at Cabo Pulmo is the best choice.
Other activities in Los Cabos that have caught the attention of thousands of tourists worldwide are golf and sport fishing, which are ideal for getting out of your comfort zone and enjoying the outdoors. And if you want to relax watching the ocean waves, any property with beach access will be your best ally.
Beautiful Natural Sites
One of the reasons you should put Los Cabos at the top of your list is that it boasts excellent natural attractions that visitors won't find anywhere else.
In addition to El Arco, one of the most emblematic sites in the region, you can choose from one of the Blue Flag-certified beaches. Some of these top-tier beaches are Playa Palmilla or Playa El Chileno. Go a little further and connect with nature at Cabo Pulmo, home to the largest and most diverse coral reefs in North America, which provide a haven for more than 800 species of marine life in the Sea of Cortez.
Los Cabos Takes Care
If your concern is choosing a place that cares for your health and well-being, look no further than Los Cabos, your best choice. Since the onset of the pandemic, the destination has stood out for implementing bio-sanitary protocols endorsed locally, nationally and internationally, ensuring that visitors enjoy their vacations safely.
Los Cabos also became the first destination worldwide to achieve Sharecare sanitary safety verification from Forbes Travel Guide.
There are more reasons why you should consider Los Cabos for your next vacation but we'll let you be surprised and discover them for yourself.
Remember those single days when you were planning a trip to the beach? Maybe they're long gone, and now you're the head of a family with new priorities. Don't worry. In Los Cabos, you'll find the best vacation offerings with action-packed kids' clubs and opportunities for all family members, including the little ones, to enjoy and have fun.
The best resorts in Los Cabos offer a place to spend your vacation and one that will allow you to share a unique experience with your entire family. They provide facilities, activities and services that adapt to the needs of both parents and children.
There are many family-friendly resorts in Los Cabos that specialize in making everyone happy but these three stand out.
Hyatt Ziva Los Cabos
Located on the tip of the Baja Peninsula with spectacular views of the Sea of Cortez, Hyatt Ziva Los Cabos is an all-inclusive oasis for all ages with a distinctly Baja flavor. This luxe resort features ocean-view suites, four spectacular pools, two Jacuzzis, and its exclusive KidZ Club, which includes an extensive program of exciting supervised activities for children.
Children from ages 4-12 can have fun outdoors in the children's pool, practicing water polo or sliding on one of the five slides in the mini water park.
It also has a playground with sand, a jungle gym, mini motorized carts and tricycles.
Royal Solaris Los Cabos
Royal Solaris Los Cabos is a magnificent beachfront resort with a Mexican hacienda style surrounded by beautiful gardens and pools. It features 390 rooms and a horseshoe design to provide easy and quick access to all areas and services of the resort.
The little ones have a special and fun place at Royal Solaris Los Cabos' Mini Water Park, located inside of the mini-club. Here, children from 4 to 12 years old can play and have fun. Babysitting service is also available for children under four years old at an additional cost.
Grand Velas Los Cabos
Enjoy captivating ocean views from the balcony of each luxury suite at Grand Velas Los Cabos. The scenery makes it easy to forget that the vibrant pulse of Cabo San Lucas lies just beyond. Explore its beautiful beaches and admire the magic of an unprecedented sunset. Diving, snorkeling and fishing also await as a fun safari.
This property boasts a Kid's Club created for children between 4 and 12 years old. Mom and dad can pamper themselves while the kids enjoy a series of activities supervised at all times by the on-site staff.
A delightful and satisfying vacation with your children has never been so close to you. Once you get to this paradise, be sure to tour the beauties of Los Cabos with your family. Treat them to a camel ride, swim with dolphins or head out for a day of snorkeling.
