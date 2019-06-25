Experience Entertainment Perfected at MGM Grand Las Vegas
Hotel & Resort MGM Resorts International Patrick Clarke June 25, 2019
MGM Resorts International's MGM Grand Las Vegas is considered the city's Entertainment Authority, hosting some of Sin City's biggest events and performances. However, guests checking in this summer will feel like stars themselves.
Conveniently located on the Las Vegas Strip, this iconic property features nearly 5,000 modern rooms and suites—from stylish rooms offering gorgeous Strip views to spacious suites, penthouses and Skylofts—an expansive 6.5-acre pool complex and more than 171,000 square feet of casino space. And that's just the beginning.
Once-in-a-lifetime events await at MGM Grand Garden Arena, including championship fights and legendary concert performances, in addition to a plethora of other world-class entertainment on-site such as KÀ by Cirque du Soleil and Brad Garrett's Comedy Club.
Foodies are certain to fall in love with MGM Grand Las Vegas' 23-plus fast-causal and fine-dining restaurants, including a trio of AAA Diamond award-winning stops. Mouthwatering flavors can be found at Top Chef personality and James Beard Award-winning chef Tom Colicchio's Craftsteak while Michael Mina’s innovative twist on classic pub fare makes PUB 1842 a can't-miss venue.
MGM Grand guests can also taste culinary creations from beloved celebrity chefs Wolfgang Puck and Emeril Lagasse. Both the Wolfgang Puck Bar & Grill and Emeril's New Orleans Fish House are serving up sensational comfort food guaranteed to awaken even the most discerning taste buds.
Once you've had your fill, cool off at the Grand Pool Complex, where guests can choose from four different swimming pools, three relaxing whirlpools and even take a blissful tube ride down MGM Grand Las Vegas' famous Lazy River.
Enhance your experience by booking a peaceful poolside massage or reserving a spacious private cabana overlooking the pools equipped with flatscreen televisions and personalized bottle and food service.
Meanwhile, party seekers will find just that at the Wet Republic Ultra Pool, a pulse-pounding adult destination featuring more than 54,000 square feet of pools, daybeds, inviting bungalows and party cabanas with beats supplied by some of the hottest DJs in the industry.
A state-of-the-art conference center, Christophe Salon and so much more await guests at MGM Grand Las Vegas.
For more information on MGM Grand Las Vegas or other MGM Resorts International properties, contact your travel agent or visit MGMResorts.com.
For more information on MGM Resorts International, Las Vegas, Nevada
For more Hotel & Resort News
More by Patrick Clarke
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS