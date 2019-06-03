Finding the Right Casino in Las Vegas
Hotel & Resort MGM Resorts International Patrick Clarke June 03, 2019
Choosing the right casino in Las Vegas can be daunting, especially for first-time visitors.
Nonetheless, MGM Resorts International properties are a wise place to start your casino tour of Sin City as they offer expansive gambling venues to suit every style, interest and experience level.
For example, visitors seeking a modern experience will find it at ARIA Resort & Casino. Natural light and an overall open feel hint at what casinos are likely to look like in the future.
Seeking an old school Vegas casino experience instead? Head to The Mirage. The casino here opened 30 years ago and features a whopping 100,000 square feet of gaming space. There's a lot more to love about this four-diamond, award-winning resort too, including the BARE pool lounge for adults and the Secret Garden and Dolphin Habitat appealing to guests of all ages.
The iconic Bellagio casino is a bucket-list attraction for many, including passionate poker players from all over the world. Guests can bounce around from slots to table games. A once-in-a-lifetime experience, Bellagio's Bobby's Room hosts the world's highest limit poker action with a minimum $20,000 buy-in.
The themed casino at New York-New York is another exciting stop on The Strip, transporting guests to the Big Apple and boasting 84,000 square feet of gaming space.
You'll find more than twice that amount at the MGM Grand. The largest casino in Nevada's Clark County and one of the most expansive on the planet, the casino here features roughly 2,650 slot and table games so finding the time to explore it all will be your only obstacle to a great experience.
For those Vegas visitors attending an event at T-Mobile Arena, the casino at Park MGM is a no-brainer as they'll be just steps away from the venue.
