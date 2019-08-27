Experience Luxury at Its Finest at Waldorf Astoria Beverly Hills
Nestled right in the heart of Beverly Hills, California is the Waldorf Astoria Beverly Hills hotel. The name is alluring enough to think of ultra-high-end luxury—and it absolutely met those expectations. We recently stayed at the Waldorf Astoria in Park City, Utah, and wanted to compare the experience of the two properties.
Entrance to the Hotel
Starting with our arrival to the property, it is a tad bit difficult to get to with the design and traffic of the roads in Los Angeles. When approaching the hotel, you could very easily miss the main entrance with the speed of traffic and how “tucked away” the entrance is. Once you enter off Wilshire Blvd., the entrance is jaw-dropping.
Once you arrive at the grounds, you feel as if you stepped into a different world. Approaching the hotel, you are met with a beautiful fountain and surrounded by ultra-luxury vehicles. Pulling in, we were met with attentive white-glove detail, even though we were driving a below-average Honda Civic.
Once you enter the hotel, you are met with an incredible aroma of fresh flowers and plenty of room to lounge. The check-in desk and concierge desk are tucked away just to the right of the foyer, and even the check-in process had a nice touch.
Check-In Process
During the check-in process, we were offered cold water and hand-crafted drinks to enjoy. Once our check-in was completed, we were escorted by our reservation agent to our room. He informed us of all the different amenities throughout the hotel, handed us our itinerary for our stay (which simply consisted of our dinner reservations), and asked if we had any urgent needs.
We did ask for a possible late checkout. He then asked if texting was a preferred method of communication. From then on, the concierge desk was simply a text message away, which was extremely seamless and timely. The longest I waited for a text message back was about 5 minutes.
Next, we explored the room and all its features.
The Beverly Hills King Room
Inside the Beverly Hills King Room, there is plenty of room to be productive, enjoy some company, relax, and take in the beautiful views of Southern California amongst 559 square feet of space. Starting in the entryway, directly to the right is a beautifully lit walk-in closet. To the left is the spacious bathroom with two sinks and separated bathtub and shower. Both the shower and bathtub have gorgeous views of the Hollywood Hills.
Continuing to the bedroom, you have a desk with two chairs, two lounge chairs inside the room, an incredibly comfortable king-size bed and a Nespresso machine and minibar. The desk had a small bowl of fresh fruit and a welcome card from the Marketing Director of the property—a simple, yet elegant touch. Right outside the doorway is a spacious patio setting overlooking the scenic Hollywood sign. This was my personal favorite of the entire room.
To my own personal preference, it was disappointing to see the refrigerator completely taken up by for-purchase items. It is a small pet peeve of mine. To add, the design of our room was so that the TV was not centered with the bed. The TV can be pulled from the wall to swivel toward the bed. Nonetheless, small details not to fret over. (Click here for a full video tour on my wife and I’s vlog.)
After we got comfortable in our room, our dinner reservations inside the hotel awaited.
The Jean-Georges Restaurants at the Waldorf Astoria
The Jean-Georges at the Waldorf Astoria is an outstanding culinary experience truly fitting for the Waldorf Astoria brand. Jean-Georges Vongerichten is one of the most famous chefs in the world and has developed a restaurant line that stretches all over the world.
My wife and I enjoyed delicious steaks, salads, sides, and small desserts. Everything was perfectly presented and was delicious.
After dinner, we were in the mood to venture outside of the hotel for dessert. While we were wrapping up our meal, I texted the concierge desk to reserve us one of the town cars to drive us to a local ice cream shop. Little did I know what was about to happen next.
The Ride of a Lifetime
After dinner, we approach the concierge desk to let them know we were ready for our ride. They then let us know that we were going to be riding in a Rolls Royce Phantom. My wife and I were ecstatic. This service is available to all hotel guests. You are able to reserve a time for the hotel to drive you to and from any destination within a three-mile radius.
After our dessert, we simply texted the concierge to pick us up and they arrived quickly.
On the way home, our driver was kind enough to take us on the “scenic route” through the residential streets of Beverly Hills. He informed us of the history of many homes, including homes owned by celebrities, politicians and mobsters. A small touch that made our ride home special.
Final Thoughts
While we were not able to experience it for ourselves, The Rooftop by JG restaurant at the hotel recently launched their weekend brunch special. You can enjoy panoramic views of the Hollywood Hills while having refreshing mimosas and small bites. You simply cannot beat this view, especially from the beautiful rooftop pool.
This is the nicest hotel and the best hotel experience I have ever had. While it was a quick 1-night stay, it was filled well with activities and luxury.
Please Note: Hotel accommodations we're complimentary in exchange for an honest review.
