Experiencing the Waldorf Astoria Park City

My wife and I decided to make the 30-minute drive from Salt Lake City, Utah to Park City to celebrate our first wedding anniversary.
We had been eyeing the Waldorf Astoria Park City since we moved to the Beehive State and were waiting for the right occasion to splurge on a staycation. Nonetheless, our stay was beyond our expectations.
The Pre-Experience
I have stayed at several luxury properties with nothing close to this experience. Before even arriving, my expectations were met and exceeded.
As our anniversary crept closer, I reached out to the hotel letting them know of the occasion. They reassured me they were going to give us the romantic anniversary treatment – and they delivered quite nicely.
Along with this, I had a member of the concierge team reach out to me asking for further details on the stay and if I was needing anything else in preparation.
The Hotel
The Waldorf Astoria Park City is located about 10 minutes away from Main Street in Park City. If you are looking to have access to shopping and restaurants, there is a complimentary luxury shuttle that will take you back and forth. We used it during our stay and it was very simple.
Upon entering the hotel, we were shocked to come across a wedding right in the middle of the lobby! It was a surprise, but nonetheless, an elegant touch to see. It was even more impressive to see how quickly they were able to close the wedding and bring their beautiful lobby back to style.
We checked in around 2:30 pm with our Diamond status (regular check-in at 4 pm) to a warm “Happy Anniversary” greeting from our check-in representative. I immensely appreciate these touches. We had a few more of these greetings from employees around the property throughout our short stay.
The reservation agent informed us of the wedding going on along with the long list of perks around the property including free s’mores at night and complimentary coffee & tea each morning. We sampled each one during our stay and both did not disappoint.
She also handed us a 50% off offer for the spa which was intriguing but was still quite expensive.
After our warm welcome, we walked up the grand staircase to our wonderful 1 bedroom suite and were blown away at our accommodations.
The Room
With our certificate, it is booked as a regular room to whatever is available. However, with our Diamond Status, we were upgraded to a 1 bedroom suite and it did not disappoint.
Upon entry, we were met with a beautiful kitchen to our right complete with Viking appliances and a Nespresso Coffee Maker. To our left, a smaller, yet elegant spare bathroom with all the amenities needed. Along with this, a closet with a stacked washer and dryer and lots of storage.
Next, was the spacious living room with a dining table for four and plenty of spacious seating. The couch is equipped with a fold-out bed in either a double or queen-sized bed to accommodate a total of 4 people in the room. Along with this, a 42” TV with an electric fireplace and access to a balcony with a beautiful view of the mountains.
Most important, the bedroom with a large King bed with a 42” TV and another electric fireplace.
Lastly, the master bathroom is not lacking in amenities. With a full jacuzzi bathtub along with separate shower and small 16” (I believe) TV, you can relax or get ready in style.
About two hours after check-in, we received a knock on the door to a delivery of wine and chocolate strawberries (my wife’s favorite). And after dinner, we returned to a beautifully designed rose-petal turndown and romantic music on our TV’s in our room.
The room was impressive, but the property was even more so.
The Property
In the shape of a horseshoe, we got lost once or twice exploring the property – mostly due to our curiosity. Nonetheless, the property is gorgeous and filled with amenities.
With a large pool area with two hot tubs and cabanas for rent, it is a perfect place to relax and soak in the sun.
After a long day outside, the on-property restaurant Powder has a wide array of food and drink for any pallet. The Waldorf Astoria staff was kind enough to give us a generous $150 dinner credit. We spoiled ourselves with a Buffalo Tenderloin, Wagyu Bavette, appetizers, a couple of desserts and wine. A fantastic meal with more than perfect service.
The next morning, we visited Powder again for breakfast. This time, we were able to utilize our $15/per person breakfast credit, which is another perk of having Hilton Diamond status. While we kept our breakfast simple with pancakes, avocado toast, and bacon, it was very well done. Our waitress was incredibly kind.
Along with this, you are a quick gondola ride away from ski access or steps away from golf. At the Waldorf Astoria Park City, you have the best of everything at your fingertips.
How We Paid
While I am incredibly agnostic to hotel brands, I have grown very close to Hilton Hotels after their partnership with American Express, along with the debut of the new Hilton Honors cards. My wife and I have been lucky enough to hold a few of these cards to rack up a significant amount of Hilton Honors points. We have earned over half a million Hilton Honors points together. However, the credit cards aren’t only to earn points.
With the Hilton Honors American Express Aspire Card, I earn 1 free night at any Hilton property every single year by paying the $450 annual fee. While the free night alone could be worth the annual fee, the Aspire card does also come with automatic Hilton Diamond status among other benefits. Diamond status comes with a long list of perks including complimentary room upgrades, premium Internet speeds, credit for food on property, and a list of others.
I was hesitant to use the free night on a ‘staycation’, but seeing that a standard room at the Waldorf Astoria will reach over $700 per night, I felt secure in getting great value for this free night certificate.
The Waldorf Astoria Park City couldn’t have been a better place to celebrate a one-year anniversary. With a wide array of activities, incredible food, beautiful scenery, and an intimate environment throughout the property, this is now one of my all-time favorite properties.
