Falcon's Resort by Melia Guests Will Have Exclusive Access To Katmandu Park Punta Cana
Orlando, Florida-based Global entertainment development company Falcon's Beyond has revealed new details regarding its highly anticipated new theme park, Katmandu Park | Punta Cana, which is slated to open in the Dominican Republic early next year.
The world-class park will be part of a $350 million entertainment destination known as Falcon's Beyond Destination Punta Cana. Developed jointly with renowned hospitality giant Melia Hotels International, the destination will feature three distinct guest experiences, including the aforementioned theme park, an all-suite resort and a dedicated retail, dining and entertainment district.
Katmandu Park | Punta Cana, which will feature cutting-edge rides and attractions immersing visitors in the company's original proprietary franchise, The Hidden Realms of Katmandu, will be open exclusively to guests of the destination's resort, Falcon's Resort by Melia l All Suites Punta Cana for a limited time.
The resort is slated to open its doors in December 2022 but is already accepting reservations.
"Katmandu Park | Punta Cana will deliver an unprecedented theme park experience based on the popular characters of our very own Katmandu fantastical universe," Cecil D. Magpuri, CEO of Falcon’s Beyond, said in a statement.
"Through innovative rides and attractions that deliver unmatched and immersive storytelling, guests will truly lose themselves in the Hidden Realms of Katmandu. Combined with other day and night entertainment, dining and shopping, Katmandu Park will offer an extraordinary experience for families and theme park lovers in the premier resort location of Punta Cana."
Signature attractions will include a first-ever suspended theater attraction in Voyage of the Fathom Wanderer, a reimagining of the traditional 4D interactive theater in Challenge of the Mad Mage, a 4D Dark Ride attraction in Legend of the Desirata and an interactive walk-through attraction making its global debut in EtherQuest.
Guests, who will receive a smart wristband containing their park passes and enabling cashless payments, can also partake in a 36-hole mini golf course; High Point Adventure, an outdoor ropes course experience; The Quadagon, featuring four unique indoor climbing courses for both adults and kids; Wheel of Infinite Wonder, a Katmandu-themed carousel with custom figures inspired by creatures and characters from the Hidden Realms.
The park will also house themed food and beverage venues, carnival-style games, retail shops and an arcade.
Travelers visiting this unique destination within Punta Cana can also look forward to Falcon's Central Punta Cana, a retail, dining, and entertainment district currently in development. Highlights here will include curated location-based entertainment venues, experiences, amenities, content, restaurants, shopping and retail.
