First All-Inclusive Kimpton Resort Will Open in Early 2024
Hotel & Resort Playa Hotels & Resorts Janeen Christoff September 19, 2022
IHG Hotels & Resorts announced that its boutique Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants brand will open an all-inclusive property in the Riviera Maya, Mexico.
This is the first all-inclusive for Kimpton as the brand continues to grow and evolve from its urban, boutique hotel roots.
IHG in conjunction with the resort’s owner, Sunset World, and its operator, Playa Hotels & Resorts, Kimpton Hacienda Tres Ríos Resort, Spa & Nature Park will bring the brand’s signature barefoot luxury and heartfelt care to Playa del Carmen in early 2024.
The hotel, which originally opened in November of 2008, will feature more than just a rebrand of the award-winning, eco-friendly resort but also an interior renovation of its 255 guestrooms, suites and villas. In addition, the resort will feature 11 unique culinary concepts, five swimming pools, private beach access, a world-class spa, a fitness center and several family-friendly facilities, including a Kids Club and water activities. There will also be a total of 26,200 square feet of meetings and events space across 12 rooms.
“This development is a testament to Kimpton’s continued growth and broad resonance,” said Kimpton CEO Mike DeFrino. “We couldn’t have found better partners than Sunset World and Playa Hotels & Resorts to bring our first all-inclusive resort to life, and believe our special brand of boutique hospitality will translate perfectly in this renowned part of Mexico.”
The resort, located on the Yucatan Peninsula, is home to three freshwater rivers that flow through the Tres Ríos Nature Park’s 326 acres of well-preserved tropical forest. Guests will be able to explore 10 cenotes and discover more than 90 species of animals and 120 species of plants. As a privately owned nature park, the reserve is governed by strict environmental regulations for sustainable tourism.
With its eco-friendly accolades and luxurious amenities, Kimpton Hacienda Tres Ríos Resort, Spa & Nature Park will appeal to upscale travelers looking for a one-of-a-kind all-inclusive experience.
“We are thrilled to join this venture with Playa Hotels & Resorts and Kimpton Hotels,” said Sunset World Vice President of New Development and Board Member Daniel Arroyo. “With 30 years in the hotel industry, we know that one must continue to reinvent our business. We are confident that this new venture will provide new and unique experiences to our guests.”
Playa Hotels & Resorts will manage the property and is a leading operator of all-inclusive resorts in Mexico, currently managing more than 10 properties throughout the country. The company has successfully assisted with developing well-known brands such as Hyatt Zilara, Hyatt Ziva, and Wyndham Alltra. The Hacienda Tres Rios marks Playa’s first resort with Kimpton.
“Playa is delighted to partner with IHG Hotels & Resorts on the first ever Kimpton all-inclusive,” said Fernando Mulet, Executive Vice President and Chief Investment Officer of Playa Hotels & Resorts. “With Kimpton’s vision and our proven execution, this new all-inclusive high-end boutique brand is a welcomed addition to our portfolio of resorts. We are equally grateful for the confidence of Sunset World in allowing us to reposition and manage their environmentally responsible luxury resort.”
Kimpton Hacienda Tres Ríos will be the first all-inclusive resort for Kimpton but will join the 72-room Kimpton Aluna Hotel as Kimpton’s second property in Riviera Maya.
