Last updated: 05:06 PM ET, Thu April 14 2022

Four Seasons Resort Nevis Villa Packages Highlight Local Flavor

Hotel & Resort Brian Major April 14, 2022

Four Seasons Nevis resort
Guests at the Four Seasons Resort Nevis can “Live Like a Local” via new packages. (Photo by Brian Major)

Travelers who purchase either of the Four Seasons Resort Nevis’ two top “Private Retreats” estate homes “Live Like a Local” packages of exclusive amenities including daily deliveries of fresh Nevisian produce, chef-prepared brunches and dinners, signature Nevisian massages and even private concerts.

The offer applies to the luxury resort’s four-bedroom Hill Estate and four-bedroom Villa Le Mangabey. Larger families may also reserve the Hill Estate’s spacious seven-bedroom compound, which offers views of the sea and Nevis landscape, four pools, two gyms, and a couple’s massage room. Villa Le Mangabey offers modern indoor and outdoor spaces, playful artwork and sliding glass doors that open to a pool and barbecue pavilion.

ADVERTISING
MORE Hotel & Resort
Book at Grand Fiesta Americana Coral Beach Cancun All Inclusive and get up to 60 % in savings + kids stay free

Making the Most of Your Cancun Vacation

Couple enjoys tea in historic hotel tearoom

Accor Offers Even More Experiences to Its Loyalty Members...

Hilton Grand Vacations maintains a resort within a resort at Flamingo Las Vegas.

Hilton Grand Vacations Launches New Membership Perks For ...

Other package activities include traditional Nevisian kite-making classes and a combined resort botanical tour and cooking class.

Guests will also be the exclusive audience for a private, in-home concert by Greenhouse Band, a top Nevis rock and reggae band. The unit will perform live from the private estate lawn, combining its Caribbean repertoire with Top-40 pop songs.

Each villa also offers services and amenities including dedicated ambassadors who fulfill special requests, provide customized pre-arrival provisioning, and in-home fitness services. Villa residents also receive full access to all resort services and amenities.

The Four Seasons’ residences, villas and estate homes feature panoramic views of Nevis Peak, the property’s Robert Trent Jones II-designed golf course, landscaped gardens and the Caribbean Sea. “Live Like a Local” package rates start at $17,000 per night for travel through June 30, 2022.

For the latest insight on travel around the world, check out this interactive guide:

For the latest travel news, updates, and deals, be sure to subscribe to the daily TravelPulse newsletter here.

For more information on St. Kitts and Nevis, Caribbean

For more Hotel & Resort News

More by Brian Major

Brian Major
Book at Grand Fiesta Americana Coral Beach Cancun All Inclusive and get up to 60 % in savings + kids stay free

Making the Most of Your Cancun Vacation

La Coleccion Resorts by Fiesta Americana

Accor Offers Even More Experiences to Its Loyalty Members in New Fever Partnership

Hilton Grand Vacations Launches New Membership Perks For 30th Anniversary

gallery icon Discover La Casa de la Playa's Restaurants and Bars

IHG Revamps Loyalty Program, Introduces IHG One Rewards

Comments

You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.

LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS