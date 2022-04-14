Four Seasons Resort Nevis Villa Packages Highlight Local Flavor
Hotel & Resort Brian Major April 14, 2022
Travelers who purchase either of the Four Seasons Resort Nevis’ two top “Private Retreats” estate homes “Live Like a Local” packages of exclusive amenities including daily deliveries of fresh Nevisian produce, chef-prepared brunches and dinners, signature Nevisian massages and even private concerts.
The offer applies to the luxury resort’s four-bedroom Hill Estate and four-bedroom Villa Le Mangabey. Larger families may also reserve the Hill Estate’s spacious seven-bedroom compound, which offers views of the sea and Nevis landscape, four pools, two gyms, and a couple’s massage room. Villa Le Mangabey offers modern indoor and outdoor spaces, playful artwork and sliding glass doors that open to a pool and barbecue pavilion.
Other package activities include traditional Nevisian kite-making classes and a combined resort botanical tour and cooking class.
Guests will also be the exclusive audience for a private, in-home concert by Greenhouse Band, a top Nevis rock and reggae band. The unit will perform live from the private estate lawn, combining its Caribbean repertoire with Top-40 pop songs.
Each villa also offers services and amenities including dedicated ambassadors who fulfill special requests, provide customized pre-arrival provisioning, and in-home fitness services. Villa residents also receive full access to all resort services and amenities.
The Four Seasons’ residences, villas and estate homes feature panoramic views of Nevis Peak, the property’s Robert Trent Jones II-designed golf course, landscaped gardens and the Caribbean Sea. “Live Like a Local” package rates start at $17,000 per night for travel through June 30, 2022.
For the latest insight on travel around the world, check out this interactive guide:
For the latest travel news, updates, and deals, be sure to subscribe to the daily TravelPulse newsletter here.
Sponsored Content
-
A true adults only Caribbean atmospherePromoted by The Excellence Collection
-
Connecting Advisors & ConsumersPromoted by ALG Vacations
-
-
For more information on St. Kitts and Nevis, Caribbean
For more Hotel & Resort News
More by Brian Major
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS