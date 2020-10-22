Last updated: 06:00 PM ET, Thu October 22 2020

Frangipani Boutique Resort Plans November 1 Reopening

Hotel & Resort Brian Major October 22, 2020

Frangapani Beach Resort in Anguilla
Frangipani Beach Resort reopens November 1 (Photo courtesy of Frangipani Beach Resort)

Boutique Anguilla luxury resort Frangipani Beach Resort will reopen November 1 with “personalized” quarantined activities and new cleaning and safety measures designed to “align with local and international best practices,” said resort officials.

With Anguilla visitors required to quarantine at their accommodations for up to between 10 and 14 days, Frangipani will offer its guests a “resort bubble” experience highlighted by uninterrupted access to Meads Bay beach.

Guests will also have exclusive access to motorized and non-motorized water sports, the property’s on-site tennis court, an infinity beachfront pool, and the resort’s fitness facility under the resort’s “Bringing Anguilla to the Frangipani” reopening program.

Frangipani’s enhanced health protocols adhere with guidelines established by “local government and worldwide health authorities” and include electronic pre-arrival, and staff briefings and training from local health representatives on COVID-19 safety and hygiene protocols. Beach and pool furniture and common areas have been modified to maintain social distancing practices.

A “heightened” cleaning and disinfection program features anti-viral fogging of rooms between guests stays and hand sanitizer and disinfecting wipes will be available across the resort for guests and staff. Guests will also receive reusable water tumblers upon arrival.

“This is a great way for our guests, who are long-time Anguilla supporters, to indulge in all the great amenities and personalized experiences that set us apart while helping get Anguillans back to work,” said Shannon Kircher, Frangipani’s marketing director.

“The past few months have highlighted our interconnectedness as a global community and now, more than ever, we look forward to reopening our doors and welcoming back guests to a safe and enjoyable environment,” said Kircher.

