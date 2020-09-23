GoldenEye Celebrates Newest Bond Film With Deluxe Packages
September 23, 2020
Boutique Jamaican resort GoldenEye is offering an “Ultimate James Bond Experience” package in recognition of the latest film in the famous spy series, which features Jamaica (among other international destinations) as a setting.
Founded by Bond author Ian Fleming, the luxury resort is offering the package in conjunction with the November 20 release of No Time to Die.
The four-night packages include accommodations in a stand-alone hut, villa or cottage with a private entrance; a cocktail party at Firefly, the former hilltop home of author Noel Coward; a bottle of Bollinger champagne (featured in several Bond films and novels); a tour of the Fleming Villa (pending availability) and daily breakfast for two, plus a complimentary welcome flask of Blackwell Rum.
The resort will also screen James Bond films outdoors for guests each Thursday this fall, leading up to the release of No Time to Die. The shows will have complimentary popcorn and cocktails including the “GoldenEye,” which features Chris Blackwell's 007 limited edition fine Jamaican rum, and the “Scotch Bonnet Margarita,” with chilis grown at the property's farm.
Package rates start at $2,630 per person for four nights; reservations are available through December 19, 2020.
Former British intelligence officer Fleming purchased 15 acres in Jamaica’s lush interior, naming it GoldenEye in honor of the naval operation that first brought him Jamaica. Fleming wrote each of his 14 Bond novels at the property over two decades.
The property is now owned by Island Records founder Chris Blackwell. Fleming’s villa remains available for overnight stays. Jamaica is also featured in previous Bond films Dr. No and Live and Let Die.
