Group Charged After Allegedly Scamming Georgia Hotels Out of Thousands
Hotel & Resort Patrick Clarke February 12, 2020
A pair of rap industry imposters are facing serious charges after allegedly scamming multiple Georgia hotels out of tens of thousands of dollars.
Citing a criminal complaint filed this week in U.S. District Court in Atlanta, the Associated Press reported that Walker Washington and Aaron Barnes-Burpo are being charged with conspiracy to commit wire fraud and aggravated identity theft after posing as members of the Jay-Z-founded entertainment agency Roc Nation.
The Georgian Terrace Hotel and the Hyatt Regency Atlanta on Peachtree Street were left with unpaid bills of $45,000 and $39,000, respectively.
What's more, the group is also accused of renting a Rolls Royce Phantom from A-National Limousine—which reported a loss of close to $60,000—and spending time in two Atlanta recording studios, racking up a tab of more than $17,000.
The alleged scam ended at the Fairfield Inn and Suites in nearby Augusta, Georgia, after the suspicious staff, including the hotel sales director, contacted Roc Nation and was informed that the firm wasn't associated with the men booking rooms, who were eventually detained by Richmond County sheriff’s deputies.
According to the complaint, one of the credits cards used in the scam was stolen and another was likely fake.
Earlier this year, a Utah man was accused of using rodents to scam hotels into offering him free stays.
For more information on Atlanta, Georgia
For more Hotel & Resort News
More by Patrick Clarke
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS