Last updated: 04:01 PM ET, Wed February 12 2020

Group Charged After Allegedly Scamming Georgia Hotels Out of Thousands

Hotel & Resort Patrick Clarke February 12, 2020

Atlanta skyline
PHOTO: Multiple Atlanta hotels were left with unpaid tabs. (photo by Paul Heney)

A pair of rap industry imposters are facing serious charges after allegedly scamming multiple Georgia hotels out of tens of thousands of dollars.

Citing a criminal complaint filed this week in U.S. District Court in Atlanta, the Associated Press reported that Walker Washington and Aaron Barnes-Burpo are being charged with conspiracy to commit wire fraud and aggravated identity theft after posing as members of the Jay-Z-founded entertainment agency Roc Nation.

MORE Hotel & Resort
The Excellence Collection

Weddings and Honeymoons the Excellence Way

Marylebone, London, Last Christmas

Nobu Hotel London Portman Square Begins Accepting...

Exterior of Aloft San Juan

Marriott Debuts First Aloft Hotel in the Caribbean

The Georgian Terrace Hotel and the Hyatt Regency Atlanta on Peachtree Street were left with unpaid bills of $45,000 and $39,000, respectively.

What's more, the group is also accused of renting a Rolls Royce Phantom from A-National Limousine—which reported a loss of close to $60,000—and spending time in two Atlanta recording studios, racking up a tab of more than $17,000.

The alleged scam ended at the Fairfield Inn and Suites in nearby Augusta, Georgia, after the suspicious staff, including the hotel sales director, contacted Roc Nation and was informed that the firm wasn't associated with the men booking rooms, who were eventually detained by Richmond County sheriff’s deputies.

According to the complaint, one of the credits cards used in the scam was stolen and another was likely fake.

Earlier this year, a Utah man was accused of using rodents to scam hotels into offering him free stays.

For more information on Atlanta, Georgia

For more Hotel & Resort News

More by Patrick Clarke

Patrick Clarke
The Excellence Collection

Weddings and Honeymoons the Excellence Way

The Excellence Collection

Marriott Debuts First Aloft Hotel in the Caribbean

Forbes Travel Guide Presents 2020 Star Rating Awards

Barcelo Bavaro Palace Introduces Second Child Stays Free Promotion

Renaissance New York Chelsea Hotel Makes Its Official Debut

Comments

You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.

LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS