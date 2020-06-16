Half Moon in Jamaica Reopens Rose Hall Villas
Jamaica’s iconic resort destination, Half Moon, is now welcoming international travelers to its Rose Hall Villas as part of the island’s border reopening.
The villas, which are only 15 minutes away from Sangster International Airport (MBJ), are available as 5-, 6- and 7-bedroom accommodations. They each feature a living and dining room, outdoor living space and private pool. Each villa comes with a butler, housekeeper and cook, who is well-versed in the art of home-cooked meals, picnics and barbecues. Check-in services are available directly at each villa, while guests can also pre-stock groceries in advance.
The resort is offering a special Stay More, Save More promotion, which saves up to 30 percent off the best available rate. This promotion is available through September 30, 2020, with no required minimum stay, and features flexible payment and cancellation policies.
“Half Moon is looking forward to welcoming our loyal guests back to their home away home,” said Greg Pirkle, managing director of Half Moon. “We have diligently followed recommendations and protocols issued by the Government of Jamaica, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), and the World Health Organisation (WHO).”
Half Moon has a developed its Commitment to Well-Being, which includes a comprehensive list of health and safety measures, and is available for guests and travel partners to review at www.HalfMoon.com.
Rose Hall Villas guests may also enjoy a variety of amenities at Half Moon, including golf at the 18-hole par-72 championship course designed by Robert Trent Jones Sr.; in-room massages offered by the resort’s award-winning Fern Tree, A Salamander Spa; private yoga sessions; equestrian activities; and private beach access, including a swimming lagoon, and non-motorized water sports.
