Hard Rock Announces Grand Opening of London Hotel
Hotel & Resort Mia Taylor July 11, 2019
Hard Rock International is continuing to expand its European presence with the just-announced grand opening of the Hard Rock Hotel London, the hotel chain’s first property in the U.K.
The new property is located in a city that just happens to be the birthplace of the Hard Rock brand and it is situated in one of London’s most iconic locations.
The 900-room property inhabits a mid-1700s building that was the location of the original Hard Rock Cafe, founded in London in 1971.
“Here we are, building on where it all began 48 years ago,” said Dale Hipsh, senior vice president of Hard Rock Hotels. “Every Hard Rock Hotel property is one-of-a-kind, but this one represents something special for the brand.”
Also, notable, Hard Rock Hotel London represents the culmination of three concepts—the cafes, the brand’s hotels and its Rock Shops, all of which are brought together as one in an open-lobby, community-driven environment with Hard Rock’s memorabilia as the design thread binding them together.
Legendary memorabilia is showcased throughout the property, telling the story of London’s rich musical history.
One particularly special item is a letter that was written in 1958 by the late Buddy Holly, while he stayed at the hotel that is now Hard Rock Hotel London.
The property also features another noteworthy piece of musical history—the Kirkwood piano Queen’s legendary singer, Freddie Mercury, practiced on as a teenager.
“Blending the DNA of the Hard Rock brand with London’s musical culture creates a memorable experience for all guests to enjoy,” said Ian Fletcher, general manager of Hard Rock Hotel London. “We’re excited to showcase the property’s unique offerings and signature brand amenities to visitors and locals alike—they won’t be able to find anywhere else like it in the U.K.”
The new property also includes GMT bar, which was designed to be a community gathering spot.
The on-site Hard Rock Cafe features a brand-new design and menu featuring fresh, high-quality items including exciting cocktail creations and classic American-inspired cooking. The 370-seat venue will also offer daily live music performances that celebrate both local London performers and international talent.
Hard Rock Hotel London will include the brand’s signature offerings and amenities, such as The Sound of Your Stay music program, which provides guests with a complimentary Crosley turntable. Guests can also opt to borrow a Fender guitar, reserved at the front desk.
One more notable feature—the Rock Om in-room yoga program, which allows guests to relax, refresh and find their Zen.
For those looking to amp-up their stay, Rock Royalty rooms and suites offer what the hotel describes as an A-List experience, including a personal concierge and access to a lavish private lounge.
