Hard Rock Hotels Launches New REVERB Concept
Hotel & Resort Janeen Christoff December 28, 2020
Hard Rock Hotels has launched a new hotel concept, REVERB by Hard Rock. REVERB creates an energetic cultural hub for connection, creation and inspiration among music fans, locals and travelers alike.
The first property in the REVERB collection is REVERB Downtown Atlanta, located adjacent to Atlanta’s Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Additional properties are slated to open in major U.S. cities during the next two years.
REVERB properties feature a modern, urban design where guests can channel their creativity and enjoy getting to know a new city. There is a focus on common spaces designed to encourage collaboration. Guests will find specialty food and drink offerings and smart rooms that allow guests to customize their room experience.
REVERB also encourages guests to explore outside of the hotel through City Guides curated by local musicians who know their city best.
“Our guiding principle when ideating around REVERB was fostering social connections and providing a multitude of spaces for our diverse range of guests to express themselves and their passions for creativity and exploration,” said Jim Allen, Chairman of Hard Rock International. “Through our extensive research, we understand the modern traveler is hungry for opportunities to connect with new people and encounter a melting pot of cultures and experiences. To meet those aspirations, we crafted a unique hotel brand that is the ultimate sanctuary for the dynamic needs of today’s travelers, but also has a clear Hard Rock feel to it through music.”
The REVERB Downtown Atlanta offers 195 rooms on 11 floors with unique workspaces, dynamic common areas and unparalleled views of the Atlanta skyline and Mercedes-Benz Stadium.
The Atlanta property showcases some of the key branding features of forthcoming REVERB hotels, including an open layout and ties to the local community.
There is also REVERB radio, a twist on traditional boardroom available for meetings, recording podcasts or as a home to a satellite radio station.
Guests will also fine co-working spaces and private sanctuaries, such as Sound Booths, soundproof rooms equipped with a Fender guitar for personal jam sessions or a quite space for private calls.
A designated performance area will host live music multiple times a week to shine a light on local talent, and the RT60 rooftop lounge is also available for guests to enjoy.
Guestrooms feature a unique blend of king, double queen and Roadie Bunk Rooms. Bunk rooms include three sets of queen bunks beds, two private baths, a karaoke machine and oversized smart televisions.
REVERB hotels will feature technological enhancements such as Alexa with customized access to City Guides, and all REVERB locations will do their part in the fight for a greener planet, starting with the reduction of water usage by way of low flow fixtures such as faucets, showerheads, toilets and more.
REVERB by Hard Rock will implement Hard Rock's SAFE + SOUND program to ensure that guests can enjoy their hotel experience in a safe and sanitary environment.
