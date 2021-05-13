Hilton Opens The First All-Inclusive Tapestry Collection Resort
Hotel & Resort Playa Hotels & Resorts Lacey Pfalz May 13, 2021
The Yucatan Resort Playa del Carmen, a Tapestry Collection by Hilton resort, officially opened May 12 as the first Tapestry Collection all-inclusive.
The adults-only resort is a four-story property with sixty modern guest rooms and suites, all designed in neutral tones with pops of color. Guests can also enjoy the resort’s rooftop pool and bar area, as well as the spa.
Guests are treated to delicious dining options such as the Sakura Maru Sushi Bar, which features Nikkei cuisine, a fusion of Peruvian and Japanese dishes, as well as La Terraza Snack Bar, which serves fresh seafood, tacos, wings and more.
“We are thrilled to introduce the first Tapestry Collection resort to this extraordinary tropical destination,” said Manuel Villalobos, general manager, The Yucatan Resort Playa del Carmen. “Guests are in for a memorable stay thanks to Playa’s unique all-inclusive offerings and incredible location, combined with the trust and reliability of the Hilton name.”
The resort is located on Playa del Carmen’s Fifth Avenue and is owned by FibraHotel and operated by Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V.
The resort is part of Hilton Honors and uses the Hilton CleanStay program, which provides a safer and cleaner stay, with contactless check-in, room seals and more.
For more information, please visit Hilton.
Sponsored Content
-
Book 7 nights for the price of 6Promoted by The Excellence Collection
- Promoted by ALG Vacations
-
-
For more information on Playa Hotels & Resorts, Hilton All-Inclusive Resorts, Playa del Carmen
For more Hotel & Resort News
More by Lacey Pfalz
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS