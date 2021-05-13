Last updated: 09:55 AM ET, Thu May 13 2021

Hilton Opens The First All-Inclusive Tapestry Collection Resort

Hotel & Resort Playa Hotels & Resorts Lacey Pfalz May 13, 2021

Hilton's Yucatan Resort Playa del Carmen
Exterior of the Yucatan Resort Playa del Carmen, a Tapestry by Hilton Collection resort. (photo via Hilton)

The Yucatan Resort Playa del Carmen, a Tapestry Collection by Hilton resort, officially opened May 12 as the first Tapestry Collection all-inclusive.

The adults-only resort is a four-story property with sixty modern guest rooms and suites, all designed in neutral tones with pops of color. Guests can also enjoy the resort’s rooftop pool and bar area, as well as the spa.

The Yucatan Resort Playa Del Carmen's Rooftop Pool
The Yucatan Resort Playa Del Carmen's Rooftop Pool. (photo via Playa Hotels & Resorts)

Guests are treated to delicious dining options such as the Sakura Maru Sushi Bar, which features Nikkei cuisine, a fusion of Peruvian and Japanese dishes, as well as La Terraza Snack Bar, which serves fresh seafood, tacos, wings and more.

“We are thrilled to introduce the first Tapestry Collection resort to this extraordinary tropical destination,” said Manuel Villalobos, general manager, The Yucatan Resort Playa del Carmen. “Guests are in for a memorable stay thanks to Playa’s unique all-inclusive offerings and incredible location, combined with the trust and reliability of the Hilton name.”

Hilton's Yucatan Resort Playa del Carmen
Junior Suite in the Yucatan Resort Playa del Carmen (photo via Hilton)

The resort is located on Playa del Carmen’s Fifth Avenue and is owned by FibraHotel and operated by Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V.

The resort is part of Hilton Honors and uses the Hilton CleanStay program, which provides a safer and cleaner stay, with contactless check-in, room seals and more.

For more information, please visit Hilton.

For more information on Playa Hotels & Resorts, Hilton All-Inclusive Resorts, Playa del Carmen

For more Hotel & Resort News

More by Lacey Pfalz

Lacey Pfalz
The Yucatan Resort Playa Del Carmen's Rooftop Pool

TravelPulse Q&A: One-on-One With Playa Hotels & Resorts’...

Playa Hotels & Resorts

You Can Now Stay Overnight At New York City’s The FRIENDS Experience

Experiencing Luxury at the Waldorf Astoria Chicago Hotel

Take Camping in Greece to New Heights With Sky Dome

Hyatt Announces Return of ‘Hyatt Loves Local’ Initiatives

Comments

You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.

LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS