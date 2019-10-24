Homewood Suites by Hilton Debuts in Dominican Republic
Homewood Suites by Hilton has reached its milestone 500th property with the opening of its first hotel in the Caribbean.
The brand’s newest property, Homewood Suites by Hilton Santo Domingo, is a 145-suite extended stay hotel and is part of broader growth for the brand, which currently has more than 100 hotels in the pipeline.
“The Dominican Republic is as economically strong as it is naturally beautiful, and we are thrilled to expand Homewood Suites by Hilton’s brand footprint into the historic capital of Santo Domingo with our milestone 500th opening,” said Rick Colling, global head, Homewood Suites by Hilton. “With offerings such as spacious suites and complimentary breakfast, this hotel provides a new extended-stay lodging option with value-added incentives and signature home-like amenities in a prime location in the center of the city.”
Highlights of the new Santo Domingo property include beautiful views of the city from the hotel’s sky lobby on the 12th floor and contemporary design. Accommodations sizes range from studios to one-bedroom offerings. Each features fully-equipped kitchens and separate living and sleeping areas.
Additional features include complimentary, daily full hot breakfast, evening social two days a week, Wi-Fi and a grocery shopping service.
There’s also a fitness center and a rooftop bar and pool area. In addition, the property includes meeting and event space that can accommodate up to 15 guests.
“A thriving metropolis and capital of the Dominican Republic, Santo Domingo continues to be a top tourism hub in the Caribbean,” said Jorge Giannattasio, senior vice president and head of operations, Caribbean and Latin America. “We recognize the opportunity for growth in this market, and are thrilled to introduce Homewood Suites by Hilton Santo Domingo as the newest option in the destination for locals and tourists alike.”
As part of Hilton’s 2030 Goal to send zero soap to landfill and global partnership with Clean the World, the Homewood Suites by Hilton Santo Domingo property will be participating in the Clean the World soap recycling initiative.
Through this program, hotels recycle discarded soap and bathroom amenity bottles to divert waste from landfill and enable Clean the World to create new bars of soap to distribute to those in need around the world, ultimately reducing hygiene-related deaths.
This initiative is part of Travel with Purpose, Hilton’s corporate responsibility strategy, and aligns with Hilton’s 2030 Goals to cut our environmental footprint in half and double our investment in social impact.
The hotel is the latest example of expansion into the Caribbean and Latin America from the All Suites brands by Hilton, which includes Embassy Suites by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton and Home2 Suites by Hilton.
Hilton already has a portfolio of 150 hotels and resorts open in the Caribbean and Latin America, including more than 20 hotels in the Caribbean.
