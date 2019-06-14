Hotel Indigo Williamsburg Brooklyn to Open Doors July 2019
Hotel & Resort June 14, 2019
WHY IT RATES: Hotel Indigo Williamsburg Brooklyn will be Williamsburg’s newest boutique hotel, featuring ultra-contemporary architecture, sleek interior design, a stunning dual-level restaurant.—Mia Taylor, TravelPulse Senior Writer
Valor Hospitality Partners announced today plans to open the 187-room Hotel Indigo Williamsburg Brooklyn in the heart of Williamsburg, Brooklyn.
An InterContinental Hotels Group property, the luxe hotel is slated to open July 2019 and will be Williamsburg’s newest boutique hotel, featuring ultra-contemporary architecture, sleek interior design, a stunning dual-level restaurant, open-air sundeck and nearly 20,000 square feet of flexible event space.
Hotel Indigo Williamsburg Brooklyn guest rooms will incorporate elevated finishes, hardwood floors, and spa-inspired bathrooms. The hotel will offer 25 suites, including bi-level Loft Suites and a 1,100-square-foot Williamsburg Grand Suite. Some rooms will have large balconies, with views of the neighborhood and the historic Manhattan skyline, just across the East River.
The hotel’s modern design is enhanced with a stunning pool, complete with an open-air sun deck, and a fully stocked poolside bar and grill. Hotel Indigo Williamsburg Brooklyn will also feature a dual-level restaurant, with outdoor seating and a chef-driven menu, guaranteed to become a favorite of both guests and locals with its approachable design, al fresco dining, and playful menu offerings.
Other amenities include a large outdoor courtyard, fully equipped fitness center, and on-site parking.
“We’re looking forward to becoming a part of the incredible Williamsburg community and bringing a fresh hotel and dining experience to our guests,” said Tracey Rucks, general manager of Hotel Indigo Williamsburg Brooklyn. “In addition to well-appointed rooms and upscale design, we’re thrilled to have an incredible event space to host corporate groups, along with weddings, banquets and other social gatherings.”
Hotel Indigo Williamsburg Brooklyn will have one the largest meeting and event spaces in Williamsburg, with a 6,630-square-foot Williamsburg ballroom, a 2,800-square-foot pre-function space, and a 480-square-foot Union Mezzanine.
The nearly 20,000-square-feet of flexible event space will cater to corporate groups and will have a big focus on local social events. The hotel will also have a Kosher kitchen.
Hotel Indigo Williamsburg Brooklyn will be located at 500 Metropolitan Avenue, Brooklyn, New York steps away from the neighborhood’s best nightlife, chic boutiques, award-winning restaurants, and a buzzing art scene. Programming will cater to both leisure and business travelers and will reflect the culture of the vibrant Williamsburg neighborhood.
For more information visit indigowilliamsburg.com and follow Hotel Indigo Williamsburg Brooklyn on Instagram @indigowilliamsburgbk, Facebook @HotelIndigoWilliamsburg and Twitter @HotelIndigoWBK.
SOURCE: Hotel Indigo Williamsburg Brooklyn press release
For more information on New York, New York City
For more Hotel & Resort News
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS