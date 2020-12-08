Hotel Waya Guajira Achieves Colombian Health Seal
Colombia’s Hotel Waya Guajira, an eco-resort in the La Guajira department on the country’s Caribbean coast, this week received the Colombian government’s SGS seal, certifying the property’s adherence with “rigorous” national COVID-19 health and safety standards, said company officials.
The SGS seal sanctions the Hotel Waya Guajira as a “fully bio-secure hotel” and additionally designates the resort as a WTTC Safe Travels property under the organization’s program targeting COVID-19 and other potential pandemic outbreaks.
The resort’s 70 employees received six months’ training in “everything related to biosecurity processes,” to earn SGS designation, say officials. In addition, Hotel Waya Guajira’s managers altered the resort’s cleaning processes, removing all paper and media from rooms and digitizing resort services, which are now available to guests via mobile devices.
“With this we avoid contact with surfaces and maintain the distancing ordered by the authorities in this new normal,” said Manifested ángel Correa, the resort’s general manager.
The property also features sink sensors and automatic gel dispensers in all restrooms, enabling guests to avoid with surfaces. Footwear and hand-disinfection stations were installed, and minimum room and common-area capacities were established. A distancing protocol is also in use at the property’s swimming pools.
The property is located within close proximity of numerous La Guajira natural attractions, including the Santuario de Flora y Fauna national park and pristine, isolated beaches including Pilón de Azúcar in Cabo de la Vela. Visitors can also explore the region’s indigenous Wayuu culture at rancheria communities spread across La Guajira’s beautiful desert landscape.
