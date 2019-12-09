How Temptation Cancun Resort Brings the Holidays to Life
Hotel & Resort Original Group Patrick Clarke December 09, 2019
Temptation Cancun Resort from Original Group is celebrating the holiday season this year the only way it knows how, with multiple marquee events that are all but guaranteed to entertain and arouse.
The adults-only, all-inclusive resort located in the sun-kissed Mexican Caribbean will host a Not-So-Silent Night ahead of Santa's arrival on December 24. The all-day Christmas Eve party will be highlighted by a Jingle Boobs Merry Xmas Contest during the day followed by a Sexy Santa Christmas performance and a guest DJ at night.
After all of the presents have been opened, Temptation Cancun Resort guests can ring in 2020 at the property's New Year's Eve Celebration kicking off on December 31.
This all-day event will feature champagne rain, gogo dancers and special events as well as gala dinners at all on-site restaurants, live music, special shows, a performance by DJ Tatiana, a New Year's countdown and, of course, fireworks.
The dress code will be inspired by iconic characters like Waldo so there's no need to take yourself too seriously.
Regardless of whether they're visiting for the holidays, this one-of-a-kind Playground for Grown-Ups will keep guests on their toes with over-the-top amenities, topless-optional pools and beaches, sexy signature theme nights, pool parties and custom shows and more than a half-dozen delectable restaurants.
Guests can even arrange special wedding, bachelorette and divorce packages. And right now, The Tower by Temptation is offering savings of up to 55 percent on winter flight and hotel packages.
Temptation Cancun Resort also offers relaxing spa getaways and unique signature experiences ranging from pole dancing lessons in the privacy of your own room to romantic couple's massages under the moonlight on the beach.
