Hyatt Joins Forces With Lindner Hotels AG To Expand Presence in Europe
Hotel & Resort Patrick Clarke October 07, 2022
Hyatt has entered into an exclusive collaboration agreement with German hospitality company Lindner Hotels AG in a move that will significantly expand the hotel giant's footprint in Germany and throughout Europe.
The agreement is focused on hotel developments, management and investments. As part of the partnership, more than 30 hotels across seven European countries will join the Hyatt brand portfolio and will be integrated into the World of Hyatt loyalty program in the near future, Hyatt announced. The majority of the properties are slated to transition to the JdV by Hyatt brand, a collection of independent hotels with singular offerings reflecting the uniqueness of their locations.
The move will grow Hyatt’s brand footprint to 15 new markets and extend distribution in key destinations within Germany such as Dusseldorf, Frankfurt, and Hamburg. The Lindner portfolio will increase Hyatt's lifestyle footprint with the addition of an estimated 5,500 rooms.
As part of this agreement, Lindner Hotels will have access to data-driven support around brand health, guest experiences and revenue optimization from Hyatt’s Global Franchise and Owner Relations Group.
"We are thrilled to continue Hyatt's asset-light growth journey in Europe through this meaningful strategic collaboration with Lindner," Hyatt President and CEO Mark Hoplamazian said in a statement. "The addition of Lindner’s desirable hotel portfolio will substantially grow Hyatt’s brand footprint in Germany and bring our guests and ultimately our World of Hyatt members to a variety of new destinations across Europe including Kiel, Leipzig, Sylt, Bratislava and Interlaken. We are grateful for the trust the Lindner team is placing in us and are excited to strengthen our collective guest offering through strategic capital investments being made by Lindner into the portfolio."
"We are delighted to have such a strong international brand by our side in Hyatt, with our shared focus on high quality and a holistic approach to hospitality," added Lindner CEO Arno Schwalie. "This type of collaboration is truly unique in the German market. As part of the JdV by Hyatt brand, Lindner remains a strong brand with its own identity and corporate independence, now aided by the power of Hyatt’s global brand awareness and first-class sales and marketing capabilities."
