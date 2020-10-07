Last updated: 12:12 PM ET, Wed October 07 2020

Hyatt to Debut New St. Lucia Luxury Resort

Pitons and flowers in Saint Lucia
PHOTO: Pitons and flowers in Saint Lucia. (photo via Saint Lucia Tourist Board)

Hyatt Hotels will open a 345-room resort on Sunset Bay in St. Lucia’s Choiseul parish in 2023, company officials said this week in a statement. The Grand Hyatt St Lucia will be built via a management agreement with TTS Resorts LTD. and will be St Lucia’s first Hyatt-branded property.

The deluxe resort will feature more than 50 luxury suites plus three restaurants offering cuisine reflective of the destination, along with lobby, pool and beachside bars and an 8,000 square-foot spa and fitness center. The property will also include three swimming pools and 23,000 square feet of gathering spaces for events, as well as a kid’s club and activity center and retails shops.

“Tourism development is a key driver of economic growth and a priority for the island of St. Lucia,” said said Camilo Bolaños, Hyatt’s vice president of development and real estate. “We are thrilled to collaborate with the team at TTS Resorts LTD. to bring the iconic Grand Hyatt brand to one of the Caribbean’s most popular tourist destinations.”

Bolaños added the property will debut as “the premier luxury resort in St. Lucia” and “provide leisure and business guests with superior service within a backdrop of dramatic architecture, innovative restaurants, luxury spa and well-being facilities and sophisticated meeting spaces.”

The property will be positioned along hilltops that provide panoramic views of Gros Piton and Petit Piton, St. Lucia’s World Heritage Site volcanic mountains. Additionally, the property will be located fewer than 30 miles from the mountains, positioning the resort for convenient excursions and tours. The property will also be a 30-minute drive from Hewanorra International Airport.

Grand Hyatt St. Lucia continues Hyatt expansion in the Caribbean, which includes new hotels in Grand Cayman, the Turks & Caicos, Puerto Rico and the Dominican Republic.

