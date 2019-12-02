Hyatt Ziva and Hyatt Zilara Open in the Dominican Republic
Hyatt Hotels Corporation and Playa Hotels & Resorts announced the opening of the combined 750-room all-inclusive Hyatt Ziva Cap Cana and Hyatt Zilara Cap Cana resorts.
The resorts’ debut marks Hyatt’s first entry into the Dominican Republic. Family-friendly Hyatt Ziva Cap Cana and adults-only Hyatt Zilara Cap Cana are the latest resorts to join the brands’ portfolios. Under the ownership and operation of Playa Hotels & Resorts, the Cap Cana debut brings the total number of Hyatt Ziva and Hyatt Zilara resorts to eight across Mexico and the Caribbean.
The two properties are located on 40-acres of beachfront on picturesque Juanillo Beach. Each offers 375 guestrooms in the exclusive gated community of Cap Cana where guests will find two miles of white-sand beaches, a protected harbor marina, state-of-the-art equestrian center and an award-winning golf course.
“As our first ground-up build, we set out to define what all-inclusive means in the Dominican Republic,” said Alex Stadlin, chief operating officer, Playa Hotels & Resorts. “Cap Cana is regarded as one of the best destinations in the Caribbean, and Hyatt Ziva Cap Cana and Hyatt Zilara Cap Cana provide originality to the country’s hospitality landscape, including elevated dining and entertainment experiences, a sophisticated ambiance, authentic touches, and our signature Service from the Heart.”
The resorts were designed by architect Ken Shannon with two distinct sections united by an elevated common area overlooking the pools and oceanfront vista below, Hyatt Ziva Cap Cana and Hyatt Zilara Cap Cana offers individual resort experiences, each evoking a distinct personality that caters to travelers seeking an adult escape or multi-generational experience.
“Hyatt Ziva Cap Cana and Hyatt Zilara Cap Cana offer an elevated experience for our global guests,” said Frank Lavey, senior vice president of operations, Hyatt. “The resorts’ compelling design creates areas that help create family memories, while also featuring intimate places where adults can recharge, reconnect and pamper themselves. We’re also proud to deliver elevated amenities, all centered around Hyatt’s pillars of wellbeing, Feel, Fuel and Function.”
The properties offer a variety of shared amenities for guests, including nine world-class, globally-inspired dining venues, a variety of water activities like aqua cycling and paddle boarding and unique activities such as gourmet cooking lessons and Paint and Sip wine and painting classes.
The Larimar Spa is inspired by a cenote and complete with a cascading waterfall within the hydrotherapy pool and features a larimar stone-infused sky-lit lagoon and the Dominican Republic’s first Himalayan Salt Lounge.
Family-friendly Hyatt Ziva Cap Cana guests also offers a KidZ Club, Teen Zone, athletic courts and a state-of-the-art water park.
To celebrate the opening, guests can receive a 55 percent discount off the standard rate for bookings made at Hyatt Ziva Cap Cana and Hyatt Zilara Cap Cana between now and December 17, 2019, for stays through December 20, 2020. Stay at least five nights and get the fifth night free.
