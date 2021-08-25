IHG Launches New Luxury and Lifestyle Brand, Vignette Collection
Hotel & Resort Patrick Clarke August 25, 2021
IHG Hotels & Resorts is launching a new luxury and lifestyle brand in the Vignette Collection.
The 17th addition to IHG's brand portfolio and the sixth in the last four years alone, the Vignette Collection's first two properties will include the five-star Hotel X in Brisbane, Australia and Thailand's Pattaya Aquatique hotel.
The collection will provide independent hotel owners the opportunity to retain their property's distinctive identity while benefiting from IHG's global scale, expertise and IHG Rewards loyalty program. The collection will eventually expand to include dozens of exclusive properties in sought-after urban and resort locations that can offer travelers one-of-a-kind experiences.
IHG also touted its world-class revenue delivery and guest reservation systems as incentives for independent hotels and small chains to join the Vignette Collection.
"Our new Vignette Collection gives IHG a compelling way to welcome world-class independent hotels into our brand family, combining each property’s distinctive identity with the power of our global scale. As our first hotels in Australia and Thailand both showcase, each property is as unique as the next, and all will be endorsed by IHG’s trusted reputation for quality," IHG Hotels & Resorts CEO Keith Barr said in a statement.
Introducing @VignetteHotels, the newest addition to our family of brands, where every one of our hotels enriches in its own distinct way. With a positive initiative in each of our hotels, you can leave knowing you helped to build a brighter future for the local community.— IHG Hotels & Resorts (@IHGhotels) August 24, 2021
"We’ve been strategic with the enhancements we’ve made to our Luxury & Lifestyle portfolio in recent years, which at more than 400 hotels and 100,000 rooms is the second largest in the industry. We’ve built on the heritage and global success of our InterContinental brand, with the rapid international expansion of Kimpton and Hotel Indigo, and acquisitions of Six Senses and Regent," Barr added.
"We expect to attract more than 100 Vignette Collection hotels in 10 years, and the brand will be key to delivering our ambition of industry-leading net rooms growth."
Sponsored Content
-
AMResorts Introduces New Master Brand AMR™Promoted by AMResorts
-
Up to 70% off makes for One Sweet SummerPromoted by ALG Vacations
-
Gain New Resources, Rewards With the La Coleccion Expert Program
-
For more Hotel & Resort News
More by Patrick Clarke
Live Aqua San Miguel de Allende Rated One of World's Most...
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS