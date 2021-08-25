Last updated: 04:33 PM ET, Wed August 25 2021

IHG Launches New Luxury and Lifestyle Brand, Vignette Collection

Hotel & Resort Patrick Clarke August 25, 2021

Hotel X, Brisbane, Australia
Hotel X, Brisbane, Australia. (photo courtesy of IHG)

IHG Hotels & Resorts is launching a new luxury and lifestyle brand in the Vignette Collection.

The 17th addition to IHG's brand portfolio and the sixth in the last four years alone, the Vignette Collection's first two properties will include the five-star Hotel X in Brisbane, Australia and Thailand's Pattaya Aquatique hotel.

The collection will provide independent hotel owners the opportunity to retain their property's distinctive identity while benefiting from IHG's global scale, expertise and IHG Rewards loyalty program. The collection will eventually expand to include dozens of exclusive properties in sought-after urban and resort locations that can offer travelers one-of-a-kind experiences.

IHG also touted its world-class revenue delivery and guest reservation systems as incentives for independent hotels and small chains to join the Vignette Collection.

"Our new Vignette Collection gives IHG a compelling way to welcome world-class independent hotels into our brand family, combining each property’s distinctive identity with the power of our global scale. As our first hotels in Australia and Thailand both showcase, each property is as unique as the next, and all will be endorsed by IHG’s trusted reputation for quality," IHG Hotels & Resorts CEO Keith Barr said in a statement.

"We’ve been strategic with the enhancements we’ve made to our Luxury & Lifestyle portfolio in recent years, which at more than 400 hotels and 100,000 rooms is the second largest in the industry. We’ve built on the heritage and global success of our InterContinental brand, with the rapid international expansion of Kimpton and Hotel Indigo, and acquisitions of Six Senses and Regent," Barr added.

"We expect to attract more than 100 Vignette Collection hotels in 10 years, and the brand will be key to delivering our ambition of industry-leading net rooms growth."

