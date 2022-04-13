IHG Revamps Loyalty Program, Introduces IHG One Rewards
Hotel & Resort Patrick Clarke April 13, 2022
Leading hospitality company IHG Hotels & Resorts has revamped its loyalty program, launching IHG One Rewards on Wednesday.
The reimagined rewards program promises members "industry-leading value and relevant benefits" as they will be able to earn points faster, gain rewards sooner and enjoy richer benefits while at the same time having more choice. Tiers include Club, Silver Elite, Gold Elite, Platinum Elite and Diamond Elite.
IHG One Rewards' new tier and bonus point earning structure take effect Wednesday and will be reflected in all member accounts on or before Sunday, April 17. Existing member stays from January 1, 2022, will count toward this new-and-improved status, IHG said. Perks include complimentary breakfast for Diamond Elite members as a welcome amenity option, exclusive access to reward night discount promotions for Platinum Elite and Diamond Elite members and chances for early check-in, late check-out and room and suite upgrades for Elite members.
Additionally, the arrival of IHG One Rewards signals the launch of Milestone Rewards, a platform allowing members to choose their preferred rewards starting from 20 nights stayed. Members will be offered a selection of rewards such as $20 food and beverage credits, suite upgrades and annual lounge membership every 10 nights through 100 nights stayed.
All of the aforementioned member benefits will become available for members by early June 2022.
"This is one of the largest and most comprehensive investments that IHG Hotels & Resorts has made in recent years. It's also the biggest development we've made in the loyalty space since introducing the industry's first loyalty program. We're truly transforming guest experiences by giving our loyalty members more of what they want, more value and exciting benefits individually delivered via new technology with our new mobile app," said Claire Bennett, Global Chief Customer Officer, IHG Hotels & Resorts.
"Built on feedback from our guests, hotel teams and owners, IHG One Rewards has a fresh look and feel and puts guests in control of their journey. It recognizes that no two members are the same and celebrates it – allowing guests to travel, and mark milestones, their own way. Every day, we welcome more guests to our hotels, and while a love of travel is universal, the reasons and ways people travel differ. With IHG One Rewards, our members can create the rewards that are right for them."
Welcome to #IHGOneRewards— IHG (@IHGCorporate) April 13, 2022
Marking our most significant investment in loyalty since launching the industry’s first rewards programme over 30 years ago, IHG One Rewards will bring guests greater choice, richer rewards and more flexibility than ever before: https://t.co/Gz2dDLEqjO pic.twitter.com/38Wp16rZD5
IHG will debut a new IHG One Rewards mobile app in the coming weeks. However, existing members will be prompted to update their current app on their devices.
