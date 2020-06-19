Japan to Welcome New Hotel Brand Zentis
Hotel & Resort Janeen Christoff June 19, 2020
Travelers to Japan will have a new hotel brand on their menu of selections.
The management arm of Palace Hotel Co. Ltd. has announced plans for a third-quarter opening of the first property of its new hotel brand, Zentis.
The Zentis Osaka is scheduled to open its doors on the 15th of July. It will have a strong focus on design and has already become a member of the Design Hotels catalog of properties that focus on genuine hospitality, cultural authenticity and thought-provoking design.
The new-build, 16-story property will feature a contemporary yet laid-back design with a neutral color palette, exposed brickwork and timber beams.
“We see an opportunity to really elevate expectations for service, accommodations and food and beverage in the upper reaches of the select-service category,” said Daisuke Yoshihara, president of Palace Hotel Co. Ltd. “We believe those critical aspects of the stay experience are what will emerge as key standouts to our guests, truly differentiating our brand from those already in the market.”
UK designer, Tara Bernerd of Tara Bernerd & Partners, has been tapped for the property’s modern interiors, and Cafe Co., a Japanese food and beverage operator behind the one Michelin-starred CRAFTALE in Tokyo, will develop and operate the hotel’s restaurant, bar and lounge.
Staffers from Palace Hotel Tokyo, the first Japanese-brand hotel to achieve the prestigious Forbes Five-Star rating, will guide the standards of service.
The hotel will offer 212 guestrooms that feature polished wooden floors, muted tones and splashes of mustard as well as art commissioned from a local Japanese artist.
Zentis Osaka is located in the Dojimahama and Kita-Shinichi areas and Nakanoshima, home to the Osaka Science Museum and the National Museum of Art, Osaka is just a three-minute stroll away.
The property is currently accepting reservations for its scheduled opening on July 15, 2020.
