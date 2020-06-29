Join TravelPulse for ‘Mexico Hotels - Above and Beyond the New Normal’
Hotel & Resort Janeen Christoff June 29, 2020
Mexico is welcoming visitors once again—and travel advisors can connect with Mexico’s top tourism industry leaders and hotel professionals to find out how they are updating protocols to comply with new health and safety guidelines in order to keep clients up to date on what to expect when they visit.
TravelPulse is presenting the “Mexico Hotels-Above and Beyond the New Normal” webinar with the Mexico Hotel Chains Association. The online event will take place July 2, 2020, at 2 p.m. EDT and 11 a.m. PDT.
An engaging panel discussion will be led by moderator Jane Custer along with Agent@Home Editor-in-Chief Theresa Norton.
They will be joined by Miguel Torruco, Mexico Minister of Tourism; Luis Barrios, Chairman of the Mexico Hotel Chains Association; Ray Snisky, executive Vice President chief commercial officer, Apple Leisure Group Vacations; and Enrique Calderon, COO of Posadas Hotel Operations.
As an added incentive, the event will also feature some amazing giveaways to those who attend including the following:
—Three nights, four days at Fiesta Americana Condesa Cancún
—Three nights/four days at NH Collection Mexico City Reforma
—Three nights/four days at Secrets The Vine Cancún/Including Air Provided by Apple Leisure Group Vacations
—Three nights/four days at JW Marriott Los Cabos
