July 2 Debut Set for Baha Mar’s Baha Bay Waterpark
Hotel & Resort Brian Major May 14, 2021
Nassau’s Baha Mar mega-resort will expand beginning July 2 with Baha Bay, a guests-only luxury beachfront waterpark featuring a 500,000-gallon wave pool and “Surf Simulator” among an array of family-themed attractions and eateries.
The 15-acre, activity center will feature 24 water slides, a dueling water coaster, group raft rides, a 500,000-gallon wave pool, a Surf Simulator and an action river winding through the tropical landscape. The waterpark also features splash zones for kids of all ages and luxury cabanas offering privacy and deluxe entertainment options.
Baha Bay will also feature a selection of diverse cuisine options at The Market, plus restaurants including the Sugar Factory, Umami Burger and several Barracuda food trucks. Guests age 21 and over can also enjoy beachfront wagering at Baha Bay’s Gaming Pavilion, billed as the “world’s first outdoor casino located within a waterpark.
The waterpark’s debut will accompany the reopening of the adjacent Baha Bay Beach Club, featuring sweeping beachfront views plus 15 full-service private cabanas, daybeds, infinity pools and poolside and secluded lounge areas. The Baha Bay Beach Club’s 25°N restaurant features coastal California-inspired fare and drinks.
“As the latest addition to the resort destination's collection of celebrated adult and family-friendly offerings, Baha Bay will provide our guests with new exceptional experiences, suitable for all ages, as we continue to redefine the Caribbean vacation," said Graeme Davis, Baha Mar’s president.
