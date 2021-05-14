Last updated: 03:56 PM ET, Fri May 14 2021

July 2 Debut Set for Baha Mar’s Baha Bay Waterpark

Hotel & Resort Brian Major May 14, 2021

Baha Bay Waterpark at Baha Mar
Baha Bay Waterpark at Baha Mar. (photo courtesy of Baha Mar)

Nassau’s Baha Mar mega-resort will expand beginning July 2 with Baha Bay, a guests-only luxury beachfront waterpark featuring a 500,000-gallon wave pool and “Surf Simulator” among an array of family-themed attractions and eateries.

The 15-acre, activity center will feature 24 water slides, a dueling water coaster, group raft rides, a 500,000-gallon wave pool, a Surf Simulator and an action river winding through the tropical landscape. The waterpark also features splash zones for kids of all ages and luxury cabanas offering privacy and deluxe entertainment options.

ADVERTISING
Trending Now
New Openings
hotel, resort, bed
Hilton

Hilton Opens The First All-Inclusive Tapestry Collection Resort

The Yucatan Resort Playa Del Carmen

TravelPulse Q&A: One-on-One With Playa Hotels & Resorts’...

Carrie Underwood

Resorts World Las Vegas Announces Headliner Musical Acts

Motto by Hilton Philadelphia Rittenhouse Square

Motto by Hilton Opens in Philadelphia’s Thriving Center...

Baha Bay will also feature a selection of diverse cuisine options at The Market, plus restaurants including the Sugar Factory, Umami Burger and several Barracuda food trucks. Guests age 21 and over can also enjoy beachfront wagering at Baha Bay’s Gaming Pavilion, billed as the “world’s first outdoor casino located within a waterpark.

The waterpark’s debut will accompany the reopening of the adjacent Baha Bay Beach Club, featuring sweeping beachfront views plus 15 full-service private cabanas, daybeds, infinity pools and poolside and secluded lounge areas. The Baha Bay Beach Club’s 25°N restaurant features coastal California-inspired fare and drinks.

“As the latest addition to the resort destination's collection of celebrated adult and family-friendly offerings, Baha Bay will provide our guests with new exceptional experiences, suitable for all ages, as we continue to redefine the Caribbean vacation," said Graeme Davis, Baha Mar’s president.

For more information on Bahamas

For more Hotel & Resort News

More by Brian Major

Brian Major
Woman with medical mask arriving in hotel.

New Report Highlights Hotel Industry’s Comeback

Hilton Opens The First All-Inclusive Tapestry Collection Resort

TravelPulse Q&A: One-on-One With Playa Hotels & Resorts’ Kevin Froemming

You Can Now Stay Overnight At New York City’s The FRIENDS Experience

Experiencing Luxury at the Waldorf Astoria Chicago Hotel

Comments

You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.

LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS