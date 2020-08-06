La Colección Resorts by Fiesta Americana Rewards Travel Advisor Partners
More and more travelers are learning about the benefits of working with a travel advisor, especially over the last few months. In the travel industry, though, most tour operators, resorts and other travel companies are well aware of the crucial role advisors play when it comes to booking vacations.
La Colección Resorts by Fiesta Americana wants to ensure travel advisors know their worth, since advisors are the company's truest partners. The resort collection offers a wide range of programs that not only provide educational opportunities to agents but also plenty of rewards and incentives.
La Colección Rewards
Travel agents can earn up to $100 per reservation in cash incentives when booking vacations for their clients at properties within the La Colección Resorts by Fiesta Americana collection. All they need to do is create a profile, register bookings and watch the money add up. There is the potential for agents to earn up to $2,500 for a group booking.
The money is paid to agents within 30 days of booking, so they don't have to wait until after arrival. In addition to cash rewards, travel agents earn one free night for each booking at properties within the La Colección Resorts by Fiesta Americana brand.
La Colección Expert
Many clients rely on travel advisors to be experts in all aspects of their vacations. This includes knowing all about the various resorts as well as the destinations they reside in. Completing the ever-evolving, comprehensive La Colección Expert program provides agents with the skills and resources they need to be an expert for their clients.
This includes learning about the various resorts within the brand as well as the destinations they are in, including Mexico and the Caribbean. They’ll finish the program feeling confident about booking exhilarating, all-inclusive vacations for their clients.
Travel Agent Rates
La Colección Resorts by Fiesta Americana also feels it’s important for travel advisors to experience these properties for themselves. There’s no better way to learn about an area than by experiencing it firsthand.
The company offers exclusive Travel Agent Rates for advisors to do just that. All agents have to do is click “Request Our Rates” to send an email requesting a Posadas team member to provide the current rates. For some properties, the rates are only $55 per room, per night for single or double occupancy.
Brighter Days Ahead Travel Agent Promotion
With this promotion, travel advisors have the chance to win one of five trips to La Colección Resorts by Fiesta Americana for up to eight guests, in addition to donating a trip to a healthcare professional or first responder.
The five travel advisors who book the most trips through September 2020 for travel through May 2021 will each win a trip inclusive of roundtrip airfare, airport transfers and accommodations. Each grand prize winner also has the opportunity to donate an “Appreciation Prize” to a qualified healthcare worker or first responder.
