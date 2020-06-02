Las Ventanas al Paraiso to Reopen July 1
June 02, 2020
On July 1, Las Ventanas al Paraiso, A Rosewood Resort will begin welcoming back guests with an arsenal of safety and hygiene protocols in place using the guidelines set by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and World Health Organization.
“For contactless experiences, Las Ventanas al Paraiso has converted everything printed, or that guests once touched, [to] be digital via innovative technology. For example, all rooms will be keyless, and Quick Response codes will be implemented in lieu of restaurant menus,” said Frederic Vidal, managing director of the ultra-luxury Los Cabos resort.
“The resort has also purchased an automatic thermal camera to read guests and associates temperatures. Each guest will be automatically screened without having to interact with any other individuals, and if they have a high temperature they’ll be offered assistance and asked to follow protocols to ensure the safety of everyone on property.”
To encourage physical distancing “while preserving the customization that is so important to Las Ventanas guests, we’ve adapted extensive measures such as designated cabanas at the beach and pool for the full duration of each stay,” he added. “These bespoke changes are necessary to match the needs of Las Ventanas guests who seek white glove service, privacy and seamless experiences.”
In tandem with Las Ventanas’ reopening, the resort is also unveiling new programs for villa and suite guests.
For villa bookings, the property is introducing “Celebrate & Rejuvenate,” which Vidal says enables guests “to completely customize their journey at Las Ventanas al Paraíso, ensuring total comfort, privacy and safety.”
The “Celebrate & Rejuvenate” program includes three “Wellness Journeys” – Vitalize, Healthy Aging and Deep Sleep. “Each ‘Wellness Journey’ features a holistic wellness approach with fitness, yoga or meditation classes, nutrient-rich lunches and signature spa treatments, all of which are tailored to achieve individual maximum results,” Vidal said, adding the program also includes a 60-minute in-villa welcome massage.
For guests booked in suites, the resort created the “Celebrate & Discover” which is available for stays from July 1 through Dec. 1, 2020. It includes a $100 daily resort credit, a “Discover Mexico” culinary experience and a beverage pairing experience.
Vidal noted that guests are booked at the resort in July and beyond. “We are noticing an uptick in longer stays than before as well,” he said. “In fact, we are on pace with 2019 for the upcoming festive season. Clients are requesting Signature Villas and Suites for their expansive space, utmost privacy and secluded experience.”
In the wake of the coronavirus, 60 percent of the property’s guests rebooked rather than canceled their stays, Vidal said. “When they do return, they’ll be given the highest level of service and safety.”
This month, Los Cabos is launching the first part of a five-phase approach to reopening its tourism sector.
