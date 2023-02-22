Leading Hotels of the World Welcomes Eight New Member Properties
The Leading Hotels of the World, the largest collection of independent luxury hotels, welcomed eight new member hotels, including three new hotel openings, in the United States and across Europe.
Each hotel is available for booking on the collection’s website and are available through the collection’s Leaders Club membership, a loyalty program which includes exclusive benefits like room upgrades, free breakfast and more.
“2023 has started with strong momentum, following Leading Hotels’ banner year in 2022. The range of visionary new hotel openings and ambitious renovations show that the independent hotel sector is currently brimming with energy,” said Deniz Omurgonulsen, Vice President, Membership, The Leading Hotels of the World. “Alongside exemplary design and delivery, luxury travelers are looking for unique-in-destination concepts and unmatched experiences. Our carefully curated new members perfectly demonstrate these qualities. This cohort includes our first LHW hotels in new destinations: Arizona, USA, and Belek in Turkey. LHW continues to empower independent, innovative and family-owned hotels that are tailored to curious travelers’ desires.”
United States
There are two new Leading Hotels of the World properties in the United States, including one new opening.
In Sedona, Arizona is where travelers will find the new opening, Ambiente, A Landscape Hotel Arizona. The three-acre desert property features forty cube-shaped rooms with wide, floor-to-ceiling windows to let in the breathtaking views of Sedona’s greatest natural treasure: its red rocks. Each room, called an Atrium, also features a private rooftop deck from which to enjoy the Dark Sky city’s views of the stars.
For travelers wanting an all-residence approach to their luxury Hawaiian vacation, Espacio The Jewel of Waikiki is a great option, featuring only nine multi-bedroom residences, each with their own private floor. Each residence comes with full service, access to a rooftop infinity pool, a spa and the hotel’s own restaurant.
Europe
The Leading Hotels of the World is offering six new hotels across Europe, from Austria to Turkey.
The Alpin Resort Sacher Seefeld in Tirol, Austria offers 81 rooms and suites and features a 54,000-square-foot wellness space in the tradition of Alpine retreats. It’s perfect for wellness-centric travelers year-round, offering activities such as skiing in the winter and hiking in the summer.
A new opening is the Anantara Plaza Nice Hotel in Nice, France. The 151-room hotel features Belle Epoque architecture, a spa, rooftop restaurant and bar, all while being just steps away from the famed Promenade de Anglais.
Another new opening for this year is Milan, Italy’s Casa Baglioni. With 30 rooms and suites, a mid-century design and restaurant with a large wine cellar with over 850 wines, travelers will be immersed in Milan’s stylish history.
In Sicily is the Mazzarò Sea Palace, offering 70 rooms and its own private beach club just a short ways away from Taormina. Its wellness offerings and restaurant alike offer Sicilian traditions and ingredients, and private boat trips can be arranged at the resort to visit Isola Bella and the nearby natural marine reserve.
The last new member property in Italy is the Relais Santa Croce by Baglioni Hotels, which is reopening this year following a renovation. The eighteenth-century property offers 24 rooms in an intimate mansion just steps away from Michelangelo’s home and other iconic Florentine attractions. It also features two restaurants, including the three Michelin-starred Enoteca Pinchiorri.
Lastly, but certainly not least, is Belek, Turkey’s The Montgomerie Golf Club by Maxx Royal Resorts. Set along a scenic bay in the Mediterranean, the 512-room resort offers both suites and private villas, fourteen dining areas, world-class golf and plenty of family-friendly programming and attractions.
