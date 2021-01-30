Live Aqua Beach Resort Punta Cana Announces New Executives
January 30, 2021
La Colección Resorts by Fiesta Americana is pleased to announce the appointment of Pedro Miguel Parets as Managing Director and Sarah Agramonte as Director of Sales for its newest, soon-to-open property in the Dominican Republic, Live Aqua Beach Resort Punta Cana.
With first-hand knowledge of the local hospitality industry and extensive experience working in management, the property’s newest executives will drive its successful launch on February 1, 2021, by bringing its unique Live Aqua sensory experience to the Caribbean destination.
“As our first Live Aqua outside of Mexico, Live Aqua Beach Resort Punta Cana is a milestone property for Posadas and we are confident that both Pedro's and Sarah's leadership capabilities will make it a successful opening in a new market,” explained Enrique Calderon, COO of Posadas. “Both have worked for decades in the Dominican Republic, an aspect that we felt was vital to bring to the resort.”
Parets will focus on spearheading the resort’s management team, implementing Posadas’ high standards and brand guidelines, while also sharing the company’s philosophy with employees and empowering the staff and collaborators to provide guests with the exceptional service the Live Aqua brand is known for. Agramonte, on the other hand, will lead the expert sales team with a special focus on the property’s robust meetings and events offering.
Born in Palma de Mallorca, Spain, Parets began his career with recognized Spanish hotel chain, Grupo Piñero. He later joined renowned Barcelo Hotels & Resorts, where he spent nearly two decades that began with introducing the all-inclusive concept in Cuba and the Dominican Republic.
With Barcelo, Pedro oversaw the portfolio in Cuba, which included seven hotels and 3,300 rooms as well as a luxury resort in Punta Cana encompassing 1,991 rooms. Since diving in the hospitality industry, Pedro has acquired extensive knowledge and experience in revenue management and marketing, standing out as a hotel leader for the management of groups and conventions, including hosting the DATE tourism fair.
With more than 15 years of experience in the tourism industry, Agramonte began her career in Spain in 2008 as Group and Sales Coordinator for Hotel Silken Puerta América in Madrid where she focused on groups and conventions. In 2011, she returned to her homeland – the Dominican Republic – with Melia Hotels International where she rose through different leadership positions over her 10-year tenure.
Throughout her years of experience, Agramonte has had the opportunity to garner understanding for every facet of the business that leads to successful marketing and sales for any property.
Live Aqua Beach Resort Punta Cana will soon make its official debut, opening on February 1, 2021. In place upon opening will be the company’s comprehensive Travel with Confidence program, which includes extensive safety and sanitation protocols, free antigen testing for guests, full coverage for accidents and illnesses – including COVID-19, as well as substantially discounted rates should quarantining be necessary.
