Margaritaville Resort Times Square Opens in NYC
Hotel & Resort Patrick Clarke July 07, 2021
Margaritaville Resort Times Square has officially opened to the public. The $370 million, 32-story hotel located in Manhattan's entertainment district boasts 234 guestrooms, five restaurants and bars and a street-level Margaritaville retail store.
Highlights include New York's largest Tiki Bar and a 32-foot replica of the Statue of Liberty holding a margarita in place of her iconic torch inside of the two-story Margaritaville Restaurant and Time Square's only year-round outdoor heated pool at the LandShark Bar & Grill.
Meanwhile, the License to Chill Bar is located on the seventh-floor lobby, offering guests indoor-outdoor seating and inviting fire pits on the terrace.
Elsewhere in the lobby, guests will find Joe's Merchant Coffee & Provisions. Located atop the 31st and 32nd floor, 5 o'Clock Somewhere Bar offers more snacks and craft cocktails alone with stunning 360-degree views.
Guests can also look forward to regular live music, custom artwork inspired by the city's incredible art collections featuring a Margaritaville touch like the "Dripping 5 o'Clock," homage to Salvador Dali's famous clock painting as well as crisp white signature Margaritaville bed linens and soundproof windows to shield them from the bustling city outside.
"We cannot wait to welcome local New Yorkers and the city's global travelers to Margaritaville Resort Times Square," the property's General Manager Kori Yoran said in a statement. "The resort brings paradise to the island of Manhattan and offers something for everyone from families to happy hour with friends."
Margaritaville is celebrating the resort's opening with a limited-time SummerzCool package.
Guests who stay at least three nights will save up to 15 percent while five-night stays earn savings of up to 18 percent and stays of seven or more nights will receive up to 20 off. Perks also include a complimentary 1:00 p.m. checkout.
