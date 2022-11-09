Marriott Launches Apartments by Marriott Bonvoy
Hotel & Resort Patrick Clarke November 09, 2022
Marriott International has announced the launch of an all-new brand, expanding into the growing apartment-style accommodations market with Apartments by Marriott Bonvoy.
Building on its more than a quarter-century of experience in the sector with Marriott Executive Apartments—the company's serviced-apartment brand in Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa and Latin America—the hotel giant is aiming to capitalize on the increasing consumer interest among families and friends valuing more space for the combination of work and leisure travel in the U.S. and Canada as well as around the world.
Marriott said that it plans to introduce Apartments by Marriott Bonvoy in the upper-upscale and luxury segments and it will be distinguished from the company's existing extended-stay brands as properties will feature distinctly designed products reflecting the local neighborhood but be without traditional hotel services such as food and beverage, meeting spaces, and retail.
Apartments by Marriott Bonvoy will include a separate living room and bedroom for guests, in addition to a full kitchen, and an in-unit washer and dryer.
With the new brand, Marriott is seeking to offer developers the flexibility to build new properties or convert existing ones with a design approach similar to Marriott's uniquely distinguished Autograph Collection and Tribute Portfolio brands. Nonetheless, as a Marriott property, these new accommodations will be backed by the company's reservations engine and Marriott Bonvoy travel program.
"Travelers planning vacations and long business trips today are seeking more choice in accommodations, and the introduction of Apartments by Marriott Bonvoy responds to those trends while offering developers a premium product backed by our trusted name and distribution platform," Stephanie Linnartz, President, Marriott International, said in a statement.
"With Apartments by Marriott Bonvoy, guests will be able to shop a wider array of accommodation options within the Marriott Bonvoy portfolio, growing their loyalty to the portfolio and its range of brand offerings."
