Marriott Signed Record Number of Rooms in 2019
Hotel & Resort January 28, 2020
WHY IT RATES: Marriott continues to be a juggernaut in the hotel and resort industry.—Donald Wood, Breaking News Senior Writer.
Marriott International, Inc. announced it signed a record number of rooms in 2019, pushing its global pipeline to approximately 515,000 rooms as of year-end 2019 for the first time in the company’s history.
The company signed 815 agreements, representing more than 136,000 rooms, marking the seventh consecutive year of record-breaking volume of organic rooms signings. Growth was fueled by unprecedented levels of organic rooms signed in each of the company’s international regions.
During 2019, the company added 516 properties with more than 78,000 rooms in 60 countries and territories – an average of one new property every 17 hours.
“With growth and loyalty as the cornerstones of our company’s success, our unrivaled 2019 signings illustrate our winning strategy, which combines leading brands, powerful business platforms and an enduring focus on our associates,” said Tony Capuano, Group President, Global Development, Design and Operations Services, Marriott International. “We continue to drive value for our owners with quality branding options for both property conversions and new builds, backed by our leading business support systems and loyalty platform. By staying true to our growth philosophy and continuously responding to the evolving preferences and lifestyles of travelers, we are poised for a successful 2020 and beyond.”
At the end of 2019, Marriott International’s worldwide system consisted of more than 7,300 properties and roughly 1.38 million rooms in 134 countries and territories. More than half of the company’s record global development pipeline is located outside North America.
“With 141 million Marriott Bonvoy members who increasingly crave travel to new cities and unique experiences around the world, a record-breaking year of deals means new, exciting properties are coming for travelers worldwide,” said Stephanie Linnartz, Group President, Consumer Operations, Technology & Emerging Businesses, Marriott International. “Our stellar growth results prove that our broad brand portfolio and platforms are resonating with owners and developers, as well as with customers.”
In 2019, 53 percent of the company’s signed rooms were outside North America with record-breaking organic volumes in the company’s Asia Pacific (38,000 rooms), Europe (17,000 rooms), Caribbean and Latin America (more than 9,000 rooms), and Middle East and Africa (8,000 rooms) regions. Additionally, in 2019, Marriott International debuted its first hotels in four additional countries – Cyprus, Moldova, Kyrgyzstan and Latvia.
SOURCE: Marriott International press release.
