Mexico Tourism Officials Reveal Hotel Occupancy Rates
Hotel & Resort Donald Wood February 10, 2021
The Secretary of Tourism for Mexico announced the country maintained an average hotel occupancy rate of around 23 percent during the final week of January.
According to The Riviera Maya News, Tourism Secretary Miguel Torruco Marques said between January 25-31, general hotel occupancy in the country averaged 22.8 percent, which was 1.2 percent less than the previous week.
While Villahermosa, Tabasco, reported the highest occupancy rate at 32.3 percent, other popular vacation destinations such as Los Cabos, Cancun and Puerto Vallarta reported lower occupancy rates, due in part to a reduced number of international flights.
When compared to the same week in 2020, occupancy in Los Cabos dropped by 44.1 percent, Cancun dropped by 48.4 percent and Puerto Vallarta dropped by 58 percent. Mexico City and Acapulco also reported declines in occupancy.
Mexico’s Tourism Department said that the information is based on results from 12 representative sites, which have 42.5 percent of the rooms in the 70 destinations regularly monitored.
Earlier this week, Quintana Roo Governor Carlos Joaquin announced the state is now under an orange epidemiological light advisory due to an increase in confirmed COVID-19 cases.
