MGM Resorts Pledges $1 Million for Employees, Donates 400,000 Meals
MGM Resorts International Patrick Clarke March 23, 2020
MGM Resorts International announced several initiatives that the company is currently supporting to help those impacted by the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.
The company is pledging $1 million to an employee emergency grant fund and has donated the equivalent of 400,000 meals across the United States over the past week.
"As we confront extraordinary events and an unprecedented global pandemic crisis, we know that this is an extremely challenging and uncertain time for many of our employees, their families, friends and neighbors and we are committed to helping those in need," said Bill Hornbuckle, Acting CEO and President of MGM Resorts International, in a statement on Monday.
"We have done a number of things to help our colleagues, including significantly expanding eligibility coverage for the MGM Employee Emergency Grant Fund. MGM Resorts International is donating $1 million towards disaster relief to offer additional support to employees impacted by the crisis and who may be experiencing hardships," Hornbuckle added. "We've also stepped up our commitment to communities around the country. Over the past week, MGM has donated the equivalent of 400,000 meals through local food banks to alleviate food insecurity in the United States."
The MGM Resorts Emergency Relief Fund provides full-time employees, on-call employees and those facing layoff, separation or furloughs and their families with short-term relief to help keep the bills paid.
Since temporarily closing its properties around the country due to the COVID-19 outbreak, MGM Resorts has put its unused food to good use, donating more than 480,000 pounds of food—about 400,000 meals—to the communities in which it operates, including Las Vegas, Detroit and Atlantic City. The company said that it's "working with local food banks to ensure all available fresh food from its resorts is safely and quickly donated to charitable organizations in several underserved areas."
During this unprecedented time of crisis, we are proud to have spent this week donating over 300,000 pounds of food, or 250,000 meals, to food banks across the nation for the communities in which we operate. Because #WhatMatters, is you. pic.twitter.com/c1FBtfA4EC— MGM Resorts (@MGMResortsIntl) March 21, 2020
Like many sectors in the travel space, the hospitality industry has been hit hard by the COVID-19 crisis, with occupancy rates plunging and executives pushing the government for urgent assistance.
