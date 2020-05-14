Montage Palmetto Bluff to Reopen on June 4
WHY IT RATES: Travelers can start planning their next wellness vacation with the re-opening of Montage Palmetto Bluff on June 4.—Jessica Zickefoose, TravelPulse Associate Editor
As Montage Palmetto Bluff begins welcoming back guests to its lush, 20,000-acre nature preserve, we are humbled to announce our re-opening on June 4 with the “Spirit of Now” package, offering flexible booking* and unprecedented value with a resort credit up to $300/night and an upgrade upon check-in. With travelers looking for wellness, relaxation and active pursuits now more than ever, Montage Palmetto Bluff is the ultimate outdoor paradise, offering kayaking, paddle boarding, boating, biking and horseback riding and spa activities, to name a few.
“The level of commitment and care we have for our valued guests and associates is unparalleled, and after our temporary closure, we are embracing the chance to welcome you back, now more than ever,” said Casey Lavin, general manager at Montage Palmetto Bluff. “While we are implementing new standards** to ensure your safety and comfort, we are equally dedicated to make certain your stay is full of adventure and celebration, laughter and reconnection…and most importantly the chance to once again be in a place that allows life’s special moments to simply happen.”
Featuring 200 spacious accommodations, Montage Palmetto Bluff offers one to two-bedroom cottages with private entry and residences up to 4,200-square feet, along with guest rooms and suites at the Inn that reflect the ultimate in refined elegance and luxury. Guests can take in serene waterfront views from a screened-in porch, or enjoy the beautiful vista of a centuries-old maritime forest, embracing the calm, natural beauty found throughout Palmetto Bluff.
Montage Palmetto Bluff is nestled within the 20,000 acre Palmetto Bluff community, surrounded by 32 miles of riverfront. It features miles of trails lined with lush greenery and ancient oaks to walk, run and bike through; activities such as kayaking, canoeing or paddle boarding on pristine waterways through avian sanctuaries and amongst vast wildlife; and amenities including the May River Golf Club and Palmetto Bluff Shooting Club.
Here, where the May River mingles with the Atlantic, guests enjoy active and relaxing pursuits amid a breathtaking waterfront, lush woodlands, Jack Nicklaus Signature Golf Course, vibrant village, Spa Montage, restaurants, guest rooms, cottages and homes—all of which work hand-in-hand with Southern tradition and genuine hospitality.
For more information, call Montage Palmetto Bluff at 866-706-6565 or visit montagehotels.com/palmettobluff.
* There is no deposit required at time of booking, nor will there be any cancellation fee if notified 48 hours prior to arrival.
** Click here for a full list of enhanced wellness and safety measures.
SOURCE: Montage Palmetto Bluff press release
