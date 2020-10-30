Last updated: 08:00 AM ET, Fri October 30 2020

New Report Reveals COVID-19's Impact on Hotel Rates

Hotel & Resort Claudette Covey October 30, 2020

Hotel Key Card
PHOTO: Hotel Key Card (Photo via yipengge / iStock / Getty Images Plus)

Hotel rates at international vacation destinations have dropped by upward of 17 percent from 2019 to 2020, according to the 2020 Accommodation Price Index report released by Dertour, one of the largest tour operators in Germany and Austria.

The index, which analyzed hotel rates in 75 cities, noted that the destinations experiencing the most significant drop in rates were Amsterdam (-51.6 percent), San Francisco, (-39.2 percent) Vancouver (-37.1 percent), Phuket, Thailand (-33.8 percent) and Bangkok (-34.6 percent) respectively.

ADVERTISING
Trending Now
Travel Intel
Travel technology, man with airplane and laptop
Traveling international during the coronavirus pandemic

gallery icon 10 Key Travel Advisories Announced In October 2020

Cruise ship deck at sunset

Majority of Travelers Remain Open to Cruising

Black family mountain biking.

US Adventure Travelers of Color Represent $51 Billion in Revenue

John Wayne Airport in Orange County, California

Travelers Care More About Airline Safety Protocols Than Cost...

Spotlight on Paris

International Tourism Down Significantly, but Experts Forecast...

The cities with the highest median hotel rates were, from high to low, Zurich, Los Angeles, New York, Geneva and Venice.

Rates in those cities dropped by 10 percent, 19.4 percent, 31.3 percent, 12.4 percent and 16.1 percent, respectively.

Interestingly, the index said that Germany, “which had relatively low COVID-19 cases compared to other European countries and actively encouraged local tourism, has four cities where holiday stays increased in price since 2019.”

Dresden’s rates rose 5.7 percent, Lubeck’s 5.4 percent, Baden Baden’s by 1.6 and Konstanz by .8 percent.

The report also found that “for 85 percent of the cities included, vacation rentals are more expensive than three-star hotels, reflecting how travelers in 2020 have favored domestic stays in self-catered accommodation, where they can control the food and cleanliness.”

The research for the index was conducted July 29 - Aug. 10, 2019 and Aug. 3-15, 2020, with cities determined primarily based on the markets Dertour serves.

For more information on Amsterdam, Vancouver, Los Angeles, New York City, Phuket

For more Hotel & Resort News

More by Claudette Covey

Claudette Covey
Hilton Playa del Carmen

How to Get the Most Out of a Playa del Carmen Vacation

Playa Hotels & Resorts

Experts Reveal Hospitality Industry Comeback

Circa Resort's Grand Opening Showcases Vegas' Vintage Past and Bright Future

Discover Sin City's Foodie Capital at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas

Wyndham Gifts Essential Pandemic Workers With Rewards Points

Comments

You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.

LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS