Last updated: 12:03 PM ET, Wed July 21 2021

New Study Predicts Hotel Slump, Worker Shortage

Hotel & Resort Lacey Pfalz July 21, 2021

hotel, resort, bed
Opened door of hotel room in morning. (photo via oatawa / iStock / Getty Images Plus)

The American Hotel & Lodging Association (AHLA) recently published a report and a state-by-state breakdown of job loss that indicate the hotel industry’s recovery might not be as clear-cut as the return of leisure travel.

The report predicted that hotel room revenue will drop $44 billion this year compared to 2019’s pre-pandemic levels, with occupancy down ten percent. While leisure travel is picking up, business travel, which generates the largest source of revenue for the hospitality industry, could take until as late as 2024 to recover fully.

ADVERTISING
Trending Now
Travel Intel
Travel technology, man with airplane and laptop
The Greek flag flying at sunset in the town of Oia in Santorini, Greece.

Greece Now Requires Vaccination Proof To Enter Indoor Venues

Aerial view of New York City

TIME Reveals World's 100 Greatest Places of 2021

Cancun mexico

Mexico Travel: Quintana Roo Secretary of Tourism Working to...

Trump International Beach Resort Pool

Trump International Beach Resort Introduces 'All In'...

The study also found a large gap in employment, with one in five of the jobs relating to direct hotel operations that had been lost during the pandemic not returning by the end of the year. The number, almost 500,000, reveals a staggering worker shortage.

It could take years for the domestic hotel industry to return. This week, the AHLA and the Asian American Hotel Owners Association are hosting a Virtual Action Summit to meet with members of Congress, calling for aid to expand the Employee Tax Retention Credit, establish fair per diem rates and pass the Save Hotel Jobs Act, which focuses on giving payroll grants to hotels and offering tax cuts on things like required personal protective equipment.

“Despite an uptick in leisure travel, midway through 2021 we’re still seeing that the road to a full recovery for America’s hotels is long and uneven. These findings show the economic devastation still facing hotel markets and underscore the need for targeted relief from Congress for hotel workers and small businesses,” said Chip Rogers, president and CEO of AHLA.

Chip Rogers, President/CEO, American Hotel & Lodging Association
Chip Rogers, President/CEO, American Hotel & Lodging Association (Photo via American Hotel & Lodging Association)

“Hotels and their employees have displayed extraordinary resilience in the face of unprecedented economic challenges, but whether it’s the Save Hotel Jobs Act, fair per diem rates, or expanding the aperture on the Employee Retention Tax Credit, we need Congress’ help on the way to a full recovery. That’s why the industry is united behind our Virtual Action Summit,” Rogers said.

For more information, please click here.

For more Hotel & Resort News

More by Lacey Pfalz

Lacey Pfalz
Trump International Beach Resort Pool

Trump International Beach Resort Introduces 'All In'...

Trump International Beach Resort

Grupo Xcaret mantiene la apuesta por el turismo sustentable

gallery icon Extraordinary Resorts for a Golf Getaway in Paradise

Grand Residences Riviera Cancun Introduces Extended Luxe Stay

Data Shows Hotel Occupancy in US Continues to Improve

Comments

You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.

LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS