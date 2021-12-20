Palace Resorts Delivers Fun and Value for Families
Have kids and want to enjoy an awesome, luxurious vacation that gives adults time to indulge and relax while at the same time delivering fun and engaging activities for the kids? Check into Palace Resorts where everything is "Awe-Inclusive" – including the price.
Right now, the resort company is offering a special deal where kids and teens 17 and under can stay, play and eat free.
Parents can take their pick of Palace's six family resorts in Mexico and Jamaica: Moon Palace Cancun, Moon Palace The Grand - Cancun, Moon Palace Jamaica, Beach Palace, Playacar Palace and Cozumel Palace.
Choosing Palace Resorts is easy with everything that's included. There's the chance to Hang 10 on the FlowRider Double Wave Simulator (available at Moon Palace Cancun, Moon Palace The Grand - Cancun and Moon Palace Jamaica). Moon Palace The Grand - Cancun has a waterpark.
All the resorts have a Playroom Kids Club, which is a multi-space extravaganza for little ones, and a Wired Lounge – a gamers' paradise with video games and a well-stocked concession stand.
Palace Resorts properties also have multiple pools, pristine beaches and non-motorized water sports for the whole family to enjoy as well as family-friendly live entertainment each night.
For an additional fee, families can also enjoy the Ninth Pin Bowling alley (located at Moon Palace The Grand - Cancun) as well as junior golf and the kids' menu at Awe Spa.
Of course, parents have a number of fun options at Palace Resorts that they can enjoy on their own, including the Awe Spa and a variety of bars.
When it comes to dining, there is something for everyone as well, including sweets arcades, pizza ovens and kid-friendly menus throughout the resort. There is even a baby food menu, which features a variety of delicious and healthy choices. Guests are able to schedule the meals for their entire stay, and deliveries are made daily right to their room. The baby menu options include tasty, healthful purees like seedless peeled pear cooked until evenly textured as well as a fresh banana puree. Parents can also add skinless chicken breast and vegetables.
To take advantage of this offer, parents need to book between now and December 23, 2022, for travel through December 23, 2022.
Families should be mindful of blackout dates, December 24, 2021–January 03, 2022; April 10 - 17, 2022; June 22–August 20, 2022.
